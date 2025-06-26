Deontay Wilder Makes Huge Career Decision Ahead of Tyrrell Herndon Clash

In boxing, bonds are built through hard work, sewn together with loyalty, and—at times—unraveled by the subtle shift of circumstances. And for the guy who used to drop bombs with his right hand like a walking storm, change is knocking at his door once more. As Deontay Wilder prepares to lace up for his comeback bout against Tyrrell Herndon, the world’s eyes are fixed not just on the fight card, but on the corner—one that will be missing a familiar figure.

Once known as the “Bronze Bomber” for good reason, the former WBC heavyweight champ hasn’t been blowing up his opponents lately. Since his knockout victory over Robert Helenius in 2022, Wilder has had a tough time getting back on track, suffering back-to-back losses to Joseph Parker and the rising star Zhilei Zhang. As the twilight of his career draws near and the dream of a grand finale looms, Wilder has pulled off a major shakeup in his corner. But let’s be clear—this wasn’t a messy breakup; it was more like a classy handshake.

As first confirmed by the Montgomery Independent, Wilder has parted ways with longtime friend and trainer Malik Scott. The two have walked an unusually full-circle path—Scott once stood across the ring as a fighter in 2014, only to become Wilder’s head coach in 2021 during the epic trilogy against Tyson Fury. Since then, the duo has logged intense hours, big fights, and, sadly, more setbacks than triumphs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a statement that feels more like a heartfelt letter than a soundbite, Wilder told Montgomery Independent, “We’re brothers, and always will be brothers. We talk all the time and there’s nothing bad between us. Sometimes things change and this was one of those times.” His words, soaked in both gratitude and realism, hint at a deeper self-reflection—something boxing rarely allows time for.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Source of Boxing (@sourceofboxing) Expand Post

Scott, equally composed and candid, responded with class: “I wanted the best for Deontay. He did things to electrify the sport and something needs to be reinvigorated. He called me and let me know we were doing things different in the corner for this fight. We thanked each other for all we did for each other. He’s in good hands and I know he’s in good hands.”

It’s the kind of clean break that stands in stark contrast to Wilder’s infamous fallout with former trainer Mark Breland—a split marred by controversy and public tension. This time around, it’s handshakes, not headlines.

Still, there’s pressure building. At 38, the American knockout artist is teetering between legacy and retirement. He’s eyeing warm-up bouts now—but names like Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou hover like specters of what could still be. In his own words to Montgomery Independent, Wilder mused, “We have a few fights lined up for this year, and it’s going to be some warm-ups… We’re tuning things up. I want to make sure everything is back and functioning back to how I used to be, and even better.”

Translation? This isn’t farewell—it’s recalibration. The Alabama native is no stranger to rebirths. And whether or not his latest career move delivers him back into the heavyweight elite, one thing’s for sure: when Wilder makes a decision, it’s never quiet—and it’s never small.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wilder eyes unfinished business with Joshua before time runs out

It was the heavyweight clash fans dreamed of in 2018—two unbeaten champions, one from Alabama and the other from Watford, with the entire boxing world dangling on a thread. Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were each holding major titles, circling one another like two titans destined to collide for undisputed glory. But destiny blinked. Wilder went on to draw Tyson Fury in a dramatic December showdown that year, and Joshua took a sharp left turn—straight into an upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Behind the scenes, a $100 million offer from DAZN in March 2019 had the potential to stitch their timelines together—two fights against Joshua included. Wilder refused, alleging dishonesty in the deal. “I never chased anyone,” the American knockout artist later told The Ring. “If people didn’t want to fight me, it was what it was… I always wanted the biggest fights possible in my career.”

Fast forward to today, and both prizefighters are battle-worn yet burning with ambition. Wilder, now 43–4–1 with a staggering 42 KOs, returns against Tyrrell Herndon this Friday. He’s 39, with Father Time whispering in his ear. Joshua, who turns 36 just a week before Wilder hits 40, is recovering from elbow surgery and a humbling knockout by Daniel Dubois. Neither has forgotten the fight that slipped through their gloves. “If that fight against Joshua comes, and everything is right, why not?” Wilder said. “We’ll deal with the situation when it happens… I want to make the best fights people want to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The stage is fragile but not impossible. Joshua is eyeing a late-year return. Wilder is hungry to redeem recent losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. And beyond titles, pride is on the line. “Many people did not have me on their agenda because of how dangerous I am,” Wilder reflected. “That’s OK. That’s why I am still here pursuing myself and going on to do even greater things.”

With Oleksandr Usyk on Wilder’s wishlist and a burning desire to leave no stone unturned, the window may be narrow—but the fire’s still there. Whether fantasy or fate, a Wilder-Joshua clash may just write the final chapter boxing fans have long been waiting for.