Deontay Wilder Makes Peace Offering to Tyson Fury After Wild Cheating Allegations

No boxer likes to taste defeat, and it’s understandable that the person who hands them their first loss becomes unforgettable. For Deontay Wilder, that man is Tyson Fury. The two heavyweights slugged it out over three unforgettable bouts, producing one of boxing’s greatest trilogies. Their first encounter in 2018 ended in a controversial draw despite Wilder scoring a dramatic 12th-round knockdown. In fights two and three, both men exchanged knockdowns, but Fury came out on top each time. The rivalry took a toll on both, as neither has looked quite the same since.

Following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder managed only one victory before losing by decision to Joseph Parker and getting knocked out by Zhilei Zhang. Fury, on the other hand, picked up wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, but was dropped by Francis Ngannou in a near-upset before edging a controversial decision. He then lost two consecutive fights to Oleksandr Usyk and subsequently announced his retirement from boxing.

Now, ahead of The Bronze Bomber’s June 27 return to the ring, Deontay Wilder appears to be extending something of an olive branch to his former rival. In a candid interview released yesterday by Dan Canobbio, Wilder was asked to describe fellow heavyweights using just one word. The segment began with Oleksandr Usyk.

On Oleksandr Usyk, he said, “Is a good fighter.” Regarding IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, Wilder expressed admiration, saying, “I’m so proud of him.” When Joseph Parker’s name came up, a man who beat Wilder two years ago in Riyadh, he called him “a great man.” For rising prospect Moses Itauma, Wilder admitted, “One day I’ll meet you, but I don’t know who you are.” But the most unexpected moment came when Dan mentioned Tyson Fury. Despite their intense rivalry, Wilder laughed and said, “Peace be with you, man.”

To close out the segment, Dan brought up Anthony Joshua,Deontay Wilder’s long-rumored opponent. Wilder lit up and responded enthusiastically, “Let’s get it on.” Though the 43-4 boxer appears to have made peace with Tyson Fury, it’s worth noting that his tone toward The Gypsy King was far less calm earlier this month.

Deontay Wilder fires off ice-cold message for Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder didn’t hold back during his recent conversation with Inside Boxing, where he delivered a harsh seven-word statement about his former rival: “He is the biggest cheater in boxing.” While it’s unclear exactly what Deontay Wilder is referring to, many speculate he’s alluding to Tyson Fury’s 2015 positive test for nandrolone, a banned substance the 34-2 boxer claimed came from eating uncastrated wild boar meat. Others suggest Wilder may be referencing the unproven theory that Fury used tampered gloves during their trilogy. However, Deontay Wilder offered no evidence to back up his claims.

via Reuters Boxing – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder – WBC Heavyweight Title – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus

He doubled down on his stance, adding cryptically, “I already know what he is, he knows what he is, and they know what he is.” The comments add a fresh layer of tension ahead of Wilder’s 49th professional fight, set for June 27 at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. His opponent, Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, is widely seen as a tune-up, an opponent a prime Wilder would likely have dismantled in devastating fashion.

Still, if Deontay Wilder delivers a trademark knockout performance, especially after back-to-back losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, it could reignite talks of a showdown with a bigger name, possibly even Anthony Joshua. For Widler, it’s just a fight. As he explained, “It’s just a return. It’s not a comeback. It’s a comeback when you retire and then you come back. You feel me? The terminology is always wrong.”

With that said, what are your thoughts on Deontay Wilder’s recent comment about Tyson Fury? And do you think the 39-year-old still has what it takes to win his upcoming bout?