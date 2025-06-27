Deontay Wilder Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Highest Boxing Purse and More

The Bronze Bomber is back and is looking to get back to his throne, which he ruled for almost half a decade. However, even if the June 27 comeback against Tyrrell Herndon fails, Deontay Wilder has established himself as one of the most terrifying heavyweights ever. His reign as the WBC heavyweight champion is still one of the most dominant shows of strength the boxing world has ever seen.

Unsurprisingly, with his devastating knockouts and blockbuster trilogy against Tyson Fury, the last American heavyweight champion has built a significant fortune. Yet, with the recent dip in form and inactivity, some have started to wonder about Wilder’s financial standing and if his comeback is a way for him to grab one last paycheck. The rumors ramped up when the Tuscaloosa native started keeping a low profile on social media, completely different from his usual lifestyle of an impressive fleet of luxury cars and a custom-built mansion in Alabama. So, let’s take a detailed look at the 39-year-old’s current net worth, lifestyle, endorsements, and see if there is any truth to the chatter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deontay Wilder’s net worth in 2025 and sponsorships/endorsements

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Deontay Wilder’s estimated net worth is $30 million. Despite still being one of the richest boxers around, the rumors of financial decline hold some truth. According to Forbes, at the peak of his power in 2020, the Bronze Bomber had an estimated net worth of $46.5 million, putting him at number 20 on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list. Furthermore, the reports also claimed that the 43-4-1 boxer earned an estimated $500,000 from endorsements alone. However, given how he was associated with brands like Everlast Boxing, PureKana CBD, and Raising Cane at the time, the real figure could be higher.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) Expand Post

Despite losing a few of those brands during his decline, the American’s reputation continues to attract sponsorship deals. According to reports, the 39-year-old is still earning half a million from endorsements even with a reshuffled brand lineup. His current portfolio features 811 Originals, D’Telli Fragrances, Palms Casino & Resort, Thom Browne, Versace, and more. Deontay Wilder recently opened up a state-of-the-art boxing gym in his home. According to him, it is only 80% complete at the moment and will be unveiled pretty soon.

As expected, Wilder has earned a significant amount from different endorsements. However, his major chunk of earnings came from fight purses, especially the Tyson Fury trilogy, where he earned one of the biggest purses in modern boxing.

How much does Deontay Wilder earn? Boxing purse history

Due to a lack of records, it is hard to predict Wilder’s payday during the early part of his career. However, his first substantial recorded purse came in 2018 against Luis Ortiz, where he took home $2 million. Ever since the fight, the Bronze Bomber’s cash-outs have only grown until recently, beginning with the two losses he took against Tyson Fury. In their first matchup, which ended in a draw, he pocketed a cool $10 million, marking his initial foray into eight-figure paydays.

An eight-figure payday became a regular occurrence from that point on for Deontay Wilder. He earned $10 million in his next fight against Dominic Breazeale and faced Ortiz in a rematch later in 2019. This time, taking home a massive $20 million as compared to $2 million from their first clash.

2020 saw another surge in paydays for the Bronze Bomber as he faced Tyson Fury twice in completely sold-out arenas. While Forbes reports that Wilder took home $25 million for the rematch, Celebrity Net Worth estimates a higher purse at $28 million. Though the precise amount remains unclear, it’s reasonable to estimate that the true figure falls somewhere between these two reported sums.

The Fury clash might have brought a new high for Wilder. But losing the title caused a bit of a setback. The American took $10 million guaranteed in his third meeting with The Gypsy King. A massive figure, but small in comparison to what he was earning in 2019 and 2020.

The 2022 bout against Robert Helenius brought back some hope. He not only took home an estimated $20 million but also won via a first-round KO. He matched that financial figure in his 2023 bout against Joseph Parker. However, his third career defeat proved costly, as his guaranteed purse dropped to a seven-figure sum of $4 million for the fight against Zhilei Zhang, which he also lost.

While his purse for his upcoming clash against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon is not revealed yet, we can assume it will be around the same mark. After the Zhang loss, it might be even less, with his estimated purse probably around $1 million.

Deontay Wilder’s houses, cars & more

Wilder resides in a breathtaking $1.2 million mansion in Alabama, built along the shores of Lake Tuscaloosa. The 39-year-old has often expressed his deep sense of comfort in Alabama, where he constructed this impressive mansion. He even has his training camps inside the mansion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I love doing my camp here. I started out here as far as boxing is concerned and my career is concerned. We’re going to live that out until the end of my career,” Wilder told Sun Sports in 2022. With a 5,600 square foot property boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, no one could blame him. The mansion also includes complete hardwood floors, an outdoor kitchen, and two-car garages. However, even those two garages are not enough for Deontay Wilder’s mega car collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Much like the man, his car collection is an absolute showstopper. The knockout artist bought his most expensive car in 2015 after winning the WBC Heavyweight title. He celebrated the victory in style and brought home a faux alligator-skin wrapped Lamborghini Aventador worth around £430,000. Wilder also has a convertible bronze metallic-coated Rolls-Royce Phantom that he bought for £347,000. The collection does not simply end there, as the American also has a Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Dodge Challenger, Polaris Slingshot, and a Suzuki Hayabusa in his garage.

While many heavyweights have earned more than Deontay Wilder, no one knows how to splurge it like him. With his comeback fight, Wilder would like to get back to the top and maybe secure one big payout before clocking out of the sport for good.