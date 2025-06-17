Deontay Wilder Reveals PTSD Struggles That Derailed Career as Anthony Joshua Throws Him a Lifeline

A few months ago, Deontay Wilder opened up to TMZ about his personal struggles, revealing he had been fighting with a broken arm in his last two bouts. “I took care of a lot of people, man,” he said. “It just came to a point where I couldn’t do it no more. I got seven kids of my own I can’t take care of everybody. Even the closest ones to me, I’ve been betrayed by so many people.” On June 27, Deontay Wilder returns to the ring to face Tyrrell Anthony Herndon after nearly a year away. His last appearance ended in a fifth-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang. But more concerning than the layoff is his recent skid—four losses in his last five fights—which has cast a long shadow over a once-feared heavyweight.

Yesterday, Deontay Wilder sat down with Ariel Helwani and again touched on the theme of “betrayal”. When asked how emotional wounds like that affect his identity as a fighter, The Bronze Bomber’s response was raw and reflective. “If one have have dealt with betrayal, you understand the feeling of it. You understand the pain that comes behind it,” he said. “Especially when you have done stuff for so many people. You done took people to places where they never would have been without you in their lives or present at any given time. And then when they betray you, it’s like a dagger in your heart.”

“I tell people it’s 10 times worse than a a heartbreak. But for me it just been a domino effect. Year after year after year,” Deontay Wilder said, describing the emotional toll of betrayal and setbacks. “It’s like an orange. People will squeeze you until they feel like all the juice is out of you. And then when all the juice out of you, they’ll throw away the hull.” Deontay Wilder admitted that discussing the details brings back painful memories. “I can’t go in too much of details of a lot of things because it makes me go down memory memory range a lot of things. Give me a lot of PTSD or some other things.” The burden became so heavy that he eventually sought help from a sports psychologist, a decision that, according to the 43-4 boxer, helped immensely. “Allowed me to put a lot of things on the shelf,” the 39-year-old reflected.

On top of it, the Tuscaloosa native, in a rare interview with 78SPORTSTV disclosed that he’s been dealing with a persistent shoulder injury that dates back five years, around the time his own losing streak began. Wilder revealed that the injury affected his ability to throw his signature right hand with force, and the pain lingered far longer than most realized. He said, “I’ve been on the journey of healing and anybody who knows about a shoulder injury knows, it’s one of the longest processes there is on the body… I’ve had it twice.”

The British boxer admitted that the condition began affecting more than just his performance, it disrupted his peace of mind. “I had to take a wellness check, something was seriously wrong,” Joshua said. “I kept trying to talk and encourage myself out of the situation, that it was just a phase but the battle was stronger than I thought.” Ultimately, he chose to face the reality of his situation head-on. “But glad I acknowledged what was going on, took immediate actions and was honest with myself.”

With Deontay Wilder’s June 27 return and a potential win over the 24-5 Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, hopes for a long-awaited clash between Wilder and Anthony Joshua could may be realized. However, even before the dream matchup can take shape, there are already objections being raised.

Deontay Wilder slammed with harsh reality after Anthony Joshua offer

In a recent interview with Boxing News, veteran trainer Dave Coldwell weighed in on the long-discussed Joshua-Wilder clash. While he admitted the matchup still carries intrigue, Coldwell expressed doubts about its current value. He believes the two former heavyweight titans are no longer at their peak, particularly Deontay Wilder, who, in recent performances, has appeared a shadow of the fearsome knockout artist he once was. Coldwell urged Matchroom to hold off on greenlighting the bout until after Wilder’s upcoming return, suggesting that fight could reveal whether the American still belongs at the elite level.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round of their title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“I’d like to see what Wilder has got left in this comeback fight,” Coldwell said candidly. “Because he’s not looked good in his last couple of fights to the point where he can’t pull the trigger anymore.” The seasoned trainer implied that Deontay Wilder’s inability to react and engage effectively could signal the end of his fighting days. Coldwell further pointed to Wilder’s apparent lack of mobility and decisiveness in the ring, traits that once made him a formidable threat. “When a fighter can’t pull the trigger, I don’t think he should be boxing,” he added.

Despite these concerns, Coldwell made it clear he’s not questioning Deontay Wilder’s heart or toughness. He still sees the former WBC heavyweight champion as a warrior with undeniable grit. “He’s always going to be tough as old boots,” Coldwell noted. “He’s got plenty of bottle, plenty of heart, but when there’s nothing else there, he shouldn’t be boxing.” His message was blunt as sheer toughness isn’t enough in today’s heavyweight landscape, and without timing and power, Wilder’s presence in the division becomes questionable. So, do you think Deontay Wilder has what it takes to beat his opponent this time around?