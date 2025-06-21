Deontay Wilder Reveals Truth About Retirement Rumors Amid Anthony Joshua Fight Offer

A few months ago, Deontay Wilder opened up to TMZ about the personal struggles that have weighed heavily on him, revealing he had fought with a broken arm in his last two bouts. “I took care of a lot of people, man,” he said. “It just came to a point where I couldn’t do it no more. I got seven kids of my own, I can’t take care of everybody.” Now, after nearly a year out of the ring, Deontay Wilder is set to return on June 27 against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. His last outing ended in a fifth-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang, and more than the time off, it’s his recent slump, four losses in his last five fights, that has raised serious questions about his future. With such a steep decline, talk of retirement has become more frequent, and The Bronze Bomber is finally addressing it directly.

Yesterday, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael shared an interview on his Big Fight Weekend YouTube channel, a concise but revealing sit-down with the former WBC heavyweight champion. Addressing Wilder’s comeback, Rafael asked, “You did lose a couple of fights. You had the rough knockout to Zhilei Zhang in your last fight, that was a year ago. I think a lot of people thought maybe that would be your last fight. Obviously, that’s not the case you are coming back… You apparently still want to carry on?” The 39-year-old responded with a detailed and heartfelt answer.

“Retirement was never, ever, ever in my mind,” Deontay Wilder made clear. “A lot of people like to be first and being correct and spread rumors about things, but I always tell people if you ain’t heard it from my mouth, then it most likely is not true.” The Alabama native further emphasized that quitting has never been part of his nature. “I’m not a person that just give up so easily, just because things don’t go my way. It’s a reason for all things and as long as I can continue, as long as I can stay healthy, and continue to have a mind to think, and continue to focus, and my body can generate the things that you need to, at that time it need to, I am here.” But that’s not all.

With his return approaching, Deontay Wilder also touched on the possibility of finally facing Anthony Joshua, a fight fans have waited for decades now. “I still got goals to set out for this business and I’m looking forward to see myself accomplish that definitely before I retire. Because when I do retire, everyone would know that it will be silent,” he said. Moreover, unlike Tyson Fury, who has repeatedly announced retirements only to return, the 39-year-old stressed that his decision will be final. “It will be permanent and there’s no coming back. I don’t want to be the one that retired, then come out of retirement, then go back and then come out of retirement. Because boxing can do that to you.” Looking ahead to June 27, should Deontay Wilder secure a strong comeback win, the door may open for the long-discussed bout with AJ. Still, not everyone is convinced.

Veteran trainer Dave Coldwell recently expressed doubt, saying, “I’d like to see what Wilder has got left in this comeback fight. Because he’s not looked good in his last couple of fights to the point where he can’t pull the trigger anymore.” Despite the skepticism, Wilder remains confident in what he brings to the ring. But when it comes to a showdown with Joshua, he has one specific condition.

Deontay Wilder sets the terms for Anthony Joshua showdown

“Let’s get it on,” said Deontay Wilder when asked by Inside Boxing Live whether he would ever face Anthony Joshua. However, he made one condition clear: “As long as he is in the division, I’m in the division, I’m always willing to fight.” At the moment, the Brit is recovering from elbow surgery, which has delayed any plans for an immediate rematch with Daniel Dubois. Promoter Eddie Hearn has also stated that they’ll wait until after the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois bout next month to determine Joshua’s next opponent. So, despite Deontay Wilder’s willingness, a clash with the British heavyweight may not be imminent.

However, back in March, Deontay Wilder spoke to 78SPORTSTV about the possibility of fighting Joshua and was candid in his response. “Not this year for sure,” he said. “But maybe some time next year. Maybe a year after that or something.” The former WBC heavyweight champion explained that before pursuing a mega-fight with Joshua, he needs to focus on himself first. “I got to get myself back together first and foremost, and I’ve got to prove to myself that I’m back together like I feel,” Wilder said. His upcoming fight is part of a strategic effort to rebuild both confidence and rhythm. “We’ve got a lot of fights lined up for this year. We’re looking to have maybe three this year,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua ever becomes a reality. Both fighters remain prominent names in the heavyweight scene, and fan anticipation has never fully died down. So, would you like to see Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua finally square off? And if they do, who’s your pick to win?