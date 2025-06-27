Deontay Wilder’s Ex-Fiancé Telli Swift’s Net Worth in 2025 Revealed: Profession, Earnings and More

Deontay Wilder is set to face Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in a few hours at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. This marks his third bout since back-to-back losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Returning to the ring after a full year, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ appears confident in his chances against the younger, less experienced Herndon. Now, with the fight drawing major attention, Wilder’s personal life, especially his relationship with Telli Swift, is once again back in the limelight.

The former WBC heavyweight champion is a father of eight, with three children from his previous marriage to Jessica Scales-Wilder and one before that with his then-girlfriend Helen Duncan. While married to Jessica Scales, Deontay Wilder met Telli Swift, whose real name is Shuntel, by happenstance in 2015, and fell in love with her. After his divorce to Jessica Scales in 2017, Wilder and Telli Swift got engaged on February 15, 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaorii Lee Wilder, on March 7, 2018. Unfortunately, the two are no longer together. The two parted ways after Wilder’s upset loss to Zhilei Zhang in June 2024. While Wilder has made a name for himself in boxing, Telli has carved out her own success as well. Let’s take a closer look at her net worth and everything else you should know.

Telli Swift’s enormous net worth in 2025

Born on January 24, 1987, in Zambales, Philippines, former model Telli Swift rose to prominence in the U.S. through her appearance on the reality TV show WAGS Atlanta, which aired on E! While her relationship with Deontay Wilder brought her further into the spotlight, he wasn’t her first partner, and their daughter wasn’t her first child either. Telli has a son named Kerron from a previous marriage, born on April 20, 2006. After her engagement with Deontay Wilder, she launched the Boxing WAG Association, a charitable organization that raises funds for treatments, service providers, and nonprofits to support families and children.

In addition to her reality TV fame and connection to Wilder, Telli has pursued a modeling career and built a strong social media presence with 2.2 million Instagram followers. While her exact net worth remains unconfirmed, reports from ‘Eve University Wiki’ estimate it to be around $2.5 million as of 2024, a figure expected to grow as her business ventures continue to expand.

What does Telli Swift do? Profession and businesses

Shuntel ‘Telli’ Swift wears many hats. She’s a mother, entrepreneur, podcaster, and woman of faith who has seamlessly blended luxury concierge services into her busy life. Her offerings include access to villas, private jets, yachts, Michelin-starred chefs, and more. Starting modeling at the age of just three, she made history as the first bi-racial Little Miss Philippines. She was also part of the XXotic Angels modeling group. In addition to her modeling career, Deontay Wilder’s ex-fiancée is active on YouTube, where she hosts her talk show Telli Talks, also available as a podcast. She frequently shares updates through a video series titled Day In The Life Of Telli.

Telli’s influence extends beyond the screen. She has numerous brand deals and sponsorships that she promotes through her social media platforms. Among her brand partnerships are Essentia Water, Fashion Nova, Balenciaga, and White Fox Boutique. She’s also the face behind Dtelli Fragrances and recently collaborated with My Style Candles. In the past, she worked with Lunata Beauty to promote hair care products. Despite her many endorsements, she has managed to keep the exact earnings from these ventures private.

While she once shared the spotlight with one of boxing’s highest earners, Telli Swift has also carved out her own success across multiple industries. From modeling and podcasting to brand ambassadorships and charity work, she has built a multifaceted career that rivals Wilder’s in its own right.