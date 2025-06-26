Deontay Wilder’s Mother: Did She Leave Her Son at Age 9?

Deontay Wilder has yet to gracefully retire from professional boxing, but many expect the coming days to have news about him hanging up his gloves. Undoubtedly, it will be a challenging decision to step away from the sport that defined much of his identity. However, a decision will have to be made. After consecutive losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ may choose to prioritize his well-being and legacy over further competition in the ring.

So, it turns out there might be another reason for Wilder to consider hanging up his gloves. Before his last fight, he hinted at retirement, but according to a report from USA Today Sports, his mom, Deborah Wilder, had a chat with him where she tried to convince the former champion to step away from boxing. Moms always know best, right? That said, who is Wilder’s mother? More importantly, did she really leave him when he was just 9 years old?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about Deontay Wilder’s mother, Deborah Wilder & his early life

Born on October 22, 1995, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the man now renowned as boxing’s hardest puncher entered the world as the child of Gary Wilder and Deborah Wilder. His early years were defined by poverty and the absence of one parent. At just 9 years old, Wilder’s journey had barely begun; there were no aspirations of becoming a world champion, just a young boy navigating life beside his three siblings.

AD

According to a profile done on Wilder by The Athletic, tragedy struck the Wilder household when his mother decided to leave their family! It must have been demoralizing, but Gary, a church minister, didn’t let that affect his children from growing up. Despite a world full of financial worries, Gary kept his children entertained by cooking special dinners like Ya-Ya. But things were bad. Wilder saw firsthand his father’s resilience, even in the toughest times, as Gary sometimes scraped leftovers from plates to provide for his family.

via Imago Deontay Wilder on stage for the Weigh-In of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III 12-round Heavyweight boxing match, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, October 8th, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAV2021100802 JAMESxATOA

Despite being bullied as a child by classmates, Wilder had dreams for himself, and the universe was hellbent on making him a world champion. He initially wanted to attend the University of Alabama, but had to part ways with it after dropping out of junior college to support his daughter. Boxing wasn’t even his first choice, because of the popularity of football in the state! Yet his true passion wasn’t far away, as he discovered boxing at the age of 20.

And once he discovered it, he held onto it with unwavering determination! Finding solace and purpose in the sweet science, as he threw jabs and hooks, Wilder came to realize that the sport was beckoning him, offering more than just a means of self-defense. With his daughter, who had spina bifida, by his side, it became not just a passion but his driving force.

Did Deborah Wilder get separated from her son?

Despite the absence of his mother, Wilder forged a life for himself and his family, away from Deborah. It wasn’t a case of being separated from his mother; rather, her choice to relocate. As a gangly kid unafraid of confrontation, Wilder devoted himself wholeheartedly to boxing, a decision that ultimately propelled him towards fame and fortune.

The road to success was far from smooth! While striving to ascend to champion status, Wilder juggled multiple jobs, from waiting tables at IHOP and Red Lobster to driving a beer truck, all in order to provide for his young family, especially his disabled daughter. Yet, even as he began his training journey with his first mentor, Jay Deas, at the Skyy Gym in Northport, Deas initially perceived Wilder as a young man brimming with ambition but lacking in natural talent.

Speaking to BT Sport’s No Filter Boxing, Wilder’s trainer recalled, “That first time I had Deontay sparring, he was sparring a heavyweight.” Wilder’s initial sparring partner was a journeyman with a solid background, having a professional record of 20-25 professional fights. “Deontay was all arms and legs, heart and punch. He didn’t have that much in the way of technique—there was not a lot of time to work on it,” said Deas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) Expand Post

Despite facing overwhelming odds, Wilder possessed the ferocious power that would define him in the realm of boxing. Deas recounted an instance during sparring when Wilder tapped into that power and swiftly knocked his opponent out cold. Deas said, “The heavyweight was on the ground and had a big smile on his face. He gets up, smiles at me and says ‘Whatever you do, keep him!’”

Even so, things didn’t get easier for the Tuscaloosa resident, as enormous medical bills from his daughter’s treatment forced him into the ring to fight his way to the top. He did this all while battling depression and thoughts of taking his own life. But things started to look up for the heavy-handed boxer, as he won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics, which also gave him the moniker he is known for today — ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Seven glorious years passed from his Olympic victory until he clinched the WBC heavyweight title by triumphing over Bermane Stiverne. He gallantly defended his championship until 2020, when he encountered his formidable adversary, Tyson Fury, and regrettably yielded the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deontay Wilder’s mother celebrates her son’s KO loss

Now, coming to the current day, Deontay Wilder suffered his latest loss against Zhang last weekend in Saudi Arabia! His decline was apparent—people had bet against him from the start, but it didn’t stop ‘The Bronze Bomber’ from stepping into the ring to face his Chinese opponent. As the first round began, reality started setting in. Wilder’s prime was really gone—he was but a husk of his former self.

Zhang, a great boxer in his own right, dropped Wilder in the fifth round, as the former world champion fell onto the canvas after looking confused about the initial blow to the face. His retirement was imminent. That’s when his mother chimed in! Deborah revealed to a publication, “I texted him and said, ‘Son, we’re having a party for you’. You gave us the best boxing in [the] USA when boxing was dead. You’ve gotten older. You’ve [run] your course in your journey”.

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Wilder vs Breazeale, May 18, 2019 Brooklyn, NY, USA Deontay Wilder reacts after defeating Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports, 18.05.2019 23:13:15, 12738218, NPStrans, Dominic Breazeale, Deontay Wilder, Boxing, Barclays Center, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSarahxStierx 12738218

She then added, “He brought back boxing to the USA, and we enjoyed all those knockouts. I taped them and I’m going to look back at them. We [are going] to laugh, we [are going] to cry. But we [are going to] be happy. Enjoy your life now. Teach other young men how to become a champion”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deontay Wilder’s journey from adversity to boxing glory is truly exceptional. His rise from humble beginnings to heavyweight champion showcases the transformative power of perseverance. The challenges he faced shaped him into the resilient and determined individual he became, driven not just by personal ambition but also by the desire to provide for his family. Wilder’s story underscores the truth that hardships can mold individuals into incredibly strong and capable beings. If he chooses to hang up his gloves, his legacy in boxing will definitely inspire generations to come.