Deontay Wilder’s Mysterious New Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Ring Awards in New York

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hasn’t given up on love despite a turbulent split from his ex-partner, Telli Swift. The couple began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2018, and later welcomed a daughter, Kaorii Lee Wilder, together. However, in 2024, their relationship ended in a highly public and contentious breakup.

Swift obtained a temporary restraining order against Wilder, alleging abuse, while Wilder has firmly denied those claims. The former couple is now involved in an ongoing custody battle over their daughter. Amid these legal proceedings, Wilder has recently been seen in public with a new partner, suggesting he may be opening a new chapter in his personal life.

Who is Deontay Wilder dating now?

On Friday night in New York City, The Ring hosted its The Ring Awards for 2025. While the event wasn’t open to the general public, several big names were nominated for awards in several categories. It also attracted boxing personalities, including former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. And ‘The Bronze Bomber’ showed up in style.

Cameras captured him getting out of a car near the venue, dressed in a black and white fur coat. A clip of the moment was shared on Instagram by DAZN and MF Pro Boxing. However, Wilder wasn’t alone, as his new unidentified girlfriend also got out of the car to attend the Ring Magazine Awards 2025. Furthermore, the woman was dressed in an identical fur coat to Wilder.

Wilder’s last appearance in the ring came in mid-2025 when he defeated Tyrrell Anthony Herndon via seventh-round knockout. He was recently in conversation to face former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, he appears to have ultimately chosen a different opponent for his first fight of 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing)

On Friday, announcements came in revealing that the 40-year-old will face Derek Chisora on April 4 at the O2 Arena in London. Despite the big news about Wilder’s next adventure inside the ring, his mystery girlfriend appears to have stolen the spotlight, as fans quickly started sharing their thoughts on the post from DAZN.

Fan hopes Wilder hasn’t written a new will

Since his separation from Swift, Wilder has been low-key about his love life. So, it came as a bit of a shock to this fan that Wilder already has a new partner. “Wait, he got a new wife already,” the user asked. It’s currently unclear when the couple started dating or whether they are dating to begin with.

Even this user appeared to be gobsmacked. “Already tricking on a new chick,” the user commented. The user was presumably referring to the expensive-looking fur coat Wilder and his new girlfriend were wearing in the video. Wilder has previously claimed that he supported Swift financially as well. He even alleged that Swift stole $400,000 from him.

Someone else had a warning for ‘The Bronze Bomber.’ “I hope he hasn’t put that woman’s kids in his will,” the user wrote. This user is referring to Wilder’s claim that he added Swift’s son from a previous relationship to his will after embracing him as his own. However, when Swift’s son told him he wasn’t his real father, he got his will changed and claims to have been hurt deeply.

Meanwhile, this user only had praise for Wilder. “Most people step out of the car and walk away. DW took two seconds to thank his driver and shake his hand. Say what you want about him, and nobody’s perfect, but he’s always shown he’s a good dude,” the user commented. Fighters often build a on screen persona around themselves, which helps them sell fights. But that persona doesn’t have to be a real one.

The next user shared his disappointment. “I didn’t know they were here in NYC. [I] would have gone too,” the user wrote. However, the event wasn’t open to the public unless the user could have acquired special entry.

It appears Deontay Wilder has moved on from his tumultuous relationship with his ex, Telli Swift. Hopefully, the future only holds great moments in his life. Who do you think the mystery woman could be?