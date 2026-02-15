Deontay Wilder’s New Girlfriend Revealed After 8-Year Long Relationship With Ex-Fiancée Telli Swift Ends

Deontay Wilder has moved on from his tumultuous past with his ex-partner Telli Swift. And ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has introduced his new girlfriend to the world. Jarae, who describes herself as a singer and designer from Atlanta, has made several appearances on Wilder’s social media. And now, the couple appears to have officially gone public.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former world champion boxer Deontay Wilder has ended his engagement to Telli Swift after more than eight years and introduced the woman he plans to marry,” an X post from Wild Media revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the couple appears to be playing a game in which they guess the meaning of an acronym based on a prompt about a Black parent speaking to their child. Regardless, the video surfaced after Jarae—who has released several songs—first appeared on Wilder’s Instagram when she accompanied him to the Ring Awards in January. She was seen stepping out of a car with Wilder, the two wearing identical fur coats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarae also shared photos from the event on social media, including images of the couple kissing. Later, Wilder posted a picture with her and his children at the premiere of ‘Moses The Black’ last month. Wilder has a brief role in the film and promoted it across his social platforms. In addition to her music, Jarae runs a clothing line called Star Girl, which she frequently showcases online.

As for Deontay Wilder, he is set to face Dereck Chisora on April 4 at the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The bout will mark his first fight of 2026 and his first since returning to the win column with a victory over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in June last year. Regardless, Wilder’s new relationship begs the question: what went wrong with Swift?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Deontay Wilder is finally happy after a painful time with his ex

Wilder shared a long-term relationship with Telli Swift, and the pair welcomed a daughter, Kaorii Lee, together. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ even embraced Swift’s son from a previous relationship as his own. However, they eventually separated after some serious accusations from Swift. The former couple is currently locked in a custody battle for their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, though, the former heavyweight champion admits the emotional toll was immense.

“It’s all personal,” Wilder told The Sun. “It’s all dealing with people that has been close to me and certain things that have happened, and you just can’t believe the things that have happened, and it’s just tore your heart up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, Wilder focused on healing and rebuilding himself away from the spotlight.

“Over the years, I have been rebuilding and picking up the pieces of my heart, trying to put it back together. And it’s finally back together, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Even when I talk, I can feel it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, Deontay Wilder wants to move on in his life after what was a difficult period. But what do you think about his new girlfriend?