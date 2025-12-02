Deontay Wilder’s Role in Wiz Khalifa-Linked Movie Overshadowed as Fans Fixate Over Oleksandr Usyk Callout

Fans have seen Deontay Wilder countless times in the ring, knocking people out cold. However, now, he is set to deliver a knockout performance on the big screen. This comes after former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk named ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as his next desired opponent in 2026.

“I spoke with my team and said he is the first option,” Usyk told Boxing King Media. “I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it’s interesting. He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy, one of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years.” Despite the big fight callout, though, Deontay Wilder appears more excited about his upcoming movie.

Deontay Wilder is set to appear on Moses The Black

Earlier today, the 40-year-old jumped on Instagram to share a teaser trailer for his upcoming film, Moses The Black. “🔥 THIS IS THE MOVIE EVERYBODY’S ABOUT TO TALK ABOUT. When the streets call for a hero… destiny answers. This story hits different — power, pain, purpose, and that moment where you choose who you really are. 📯 BTW yo boy is in this one BOMBZQUAD🔊,” he wrote in the caption.

Moses The Black is a Chicago-set crime drama directed by Yelena Popovic and executive-produced by 50 Cent. Omar Epps stars as Malik, a hardened gang leader who survives an assassination attempt and embarks on a brutal, spiritually charged journey of redemption inspired by the 4th-century saint St. Moses the Black. Wiz Khalifa appears as 2wo-3ree, a key member of Malik’s crew and one of his closest lieutenants.

His character is firmly rooted in street life, yet becomes intertwined with Malik’s turbulent transformation. The film also features Quavo (as Straw) and Skilla Baby, and is slated for release on January 30, 2026, through Fathom Entertainment. While Wilder’s role remains undisclosed, he seems to appear in a supporting capacity.

Switching back to his potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder isn’t shying away from the challenge. “Usyk is a great champion,” Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports. “We have plans for next year, and we’d like Oleksandr Usyk to be part of them. If we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight.” Clearly, the Usyk–Wilder talk is already gaining momentum.

So much so that it may have overshadowed Wilder’s movie announcement, with fans filling his comments section with excitement about the possible fight.

Echos of Oleksandr Usyk fill the comments

Fans seem far more eager to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring than on the big screen. One user even urged him to go after Oleksandr Usyk. “Fight Usyk and knock him out, that will be so amazing to see for Wilder,” the user commented. Realistically, though, with Wilder’s current form, it’s hard to imagine him standing much of a chance against Usyk.

Another fan also backed the matchup, writing, “Usik vs Wilder.” But the real question is whether Wilder actually deserves a title shot after losing two of his last four fights—especially considering that his recent wins came against opponents outside the top 10.

Someone else chimed in with a more pointed comment, asking how Wilder felt about Usyk calling him out. “A Yo. I heard some dude in Ukraine was saying your name in vain. How do you feel about that champ?” the user wrote. From Wilder’s recent comments, it seems he does share an interest in the fight—provided the offer makes sense financially.

Another fan offered full support, saying, “Let’s go, bro. I’m rooting for [you] against Usyk.” If Wilder were to pull off what would essentially be a miracle win, he would claim all three of Usyk’s belts and open the door for an undisputed showdown with Fabio Wardley.

One more user kept it short and to the point. “You Accepting the Fight?” While nothing is official yet, the surge of fan excitement may push Deontay Wilder toward making the fight a reality.

Anyway, it’s pretty clear—the public would much rather see Deontay Wilder fight than act. Do you feel the same way?