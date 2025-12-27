Deontay Wilder Says Will Dispute With Ex and Her Son Left Him Fearing a Heart Attack

Deontay Wilder continues to struggle in his personal life, thanks to his relationship with his former partner, Telli Swift. The pair began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2018, and shortly after welcomed their first child, Kaorii, together. However, by the time 2024 rolled around, Wilder’s love life had taken a toll much like his career in the boxing ring. By April 2024, Swift claimed Wilder had thrown her out of their Atlanta home shortly after a surgery.

Things got worse when she filed for a temporary restraining order in June 2024, a move that escalated the situation into a contentious custody dispute. In addition to Kaorii, Swift has a son, Kerron, from a previous relationship, whom Wilder had embraced and helped raise as his own. However, in a recent interview, Wilder revealed that a dispute involving his will and Swift’s son caused him severe stress, which left him fearing a heart attack.

Deontay Wilder reveals what triggered him to run to his lawyer

Deontay Wilder made a series of explosive allegations against his ex-partner, Telli Swift, during an appearance on Cigar Talk with host Naji. Speaking candidly about their fallout, the former heavyweight champion claimed financial betrayal played a major role in their split. “My ex stole over $400,000 from me,” Wilder told Naji, discussing his ex-partner. He also alleged that Swift wanted to relocate to California to increase potential child support payments.

“See that where all the girls go to California because them lawyers out there waiting on them and the laws is a woman is innocent until proven guilty. A man is guilty until proven innocent.” Wilder also accused Swift of misrepresenting her professional background. According to him, she claimed to be a CPA but was actually a CNA. “That’s the lowest of the low in the hospital if I’m not mistaken,” Wilder added.

“But you want to tell people certain things because you want to look a certain part that you really [don’t].” He further claimed he took Swift in after she lost her job and helped prevent her from becoming homeless. The former champion went on to detail how deeply he had invested in her family. “And helped her out and all this stuff, and this is how you repay me. I took the role of being your son’s father, not just a daddy, but a father. I went in so hard, bro,” Wilder said.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Deontay Wilder of United States speaks during the Day Of Reckoning Press Conference at OVO Arena Wembley on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“I put them on my will… I moved a little space over and added her son on my will. You ain’t even my son for real. I put her in my will as well, too. You [were] just my girlfriend. You ain’t even my wife.” Wilder, who reportedly has eight children with different women, then described an incident that prompted him to remove Swift’s son from his will.

“One time the son said, ‘You ain’t my daddy.’ Now, that’s one thing you don’t say to a man that ain’t your daddy. I fed you, took you on all these trips, gave you a beautiful life… Bro, when he did that, I ran to my lawyer to try to get that. Because I felt like I was going to have a heart attack. Seriously,” Wilder told Naji during the interview.

Despite Wilder’s frustration, things haven’t been going well for the former heavyweight champion.

Wilder was denied custody of his 6-year-old daughter

When Swift filed for a temporary restraining order, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted her request after she alleged that Wilder had physically assaulted her. As part of the ruling, the court also ordered that Wilder’s visits with their daughter be supervised. By June 2025, Wilder was seeking joint custody of his daughter, pointing to concerns about Swift’s living situation.

He cited her relationship with NFL safety John Johnson III, claiming that Swift’s move to Southern California to live with her new boyfriend had led to 18 unexpected school absences. These allegations were among several issues raised in a 266-page court filing in which Wilder argued that his daughter’s life had “not been stable” under Swift’s sole custody. Despite those claims, the court ruled against Wilder.

That being said, it appears Deontay Wilder continues to struggle in his efforts to gain custody of his daughter. In the process, his relationship with his ex-partner—and her son—has deteriorated beyond repair. But what do you make of the situation?