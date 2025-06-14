Deontay Wilder Told He “Shouldn’t Be Boxing” After Anthony Joshua Throws Him Lifeline

The Anthony Joshua–Deontay Wilder dream fight has been in the works for years. In 2018, negotiations for a heavyweight title unification bout collapsed, leaving the fight unrealized. However, recently, the talks of a clash between the duo have re-emerged, and with Matchroom expressing the interest publicly, we have never been closer.

Furthermore, with both fighters sidelined for a long time now, the timing feels perfect. Especially for Wider, who, after losing 4 of his last 5 bouts, is set to return against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on June 27, 2025, in a critical comeback bid. A victory on June 27, 2025, could boost Wilder’s chances for a Joshua showdown. However, former British boxer Dave Coldwell opposes the idea, urging ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to retire.

Fight of his life

In a recent interview with Boxing News, veteran boxing trainer shared his two cents on the proposed Joshua-Wilder clash. While Coldwell will love to see the clash, he is skeptical of the quality of this matchup. After all, the heavyweight duo is not on the same level as they were years ago, especially Wilder, who looked like a shell of his past self. So, the trainer suggested that Matchroom wait for his comeback to make a decision.

“I’d like to see what Wilder has got left in this comeback fight. Because he’s not looked good in his last couple of fights to the point where he can’t pull the trigger anymore,” he stated. Coldwell believes that if Wilder is still unable to act decisively in his comeback fight, his career will be over. “When a fighter can’t pull the trigger, I don’t think he should be boxing. Um, you know, he looks like he ain’t got any legs, um, and he’s hesitant and like I said, no trigger,” the trainer added.

The former promoter has no doubts about the American’s toughness, still describing him as a bull. However, you can’t win a fight on toughness alone. At the moment, Wilder is missing that killer touch to finish the fights. “He’s always going to be tough as old boots. He’s got plenty of bottle, plenty of heart, but when there’s nothing else there, he shouldn’t be boxing,” Coldwell concluded.

So, in conclusion, he believes Deontay Wilder is in a do-or-die situation. A loss here would be a huge asterisk on his boxing career, while a win will attract several new opportunities, as not only Anthony Joshua but another challenger is lurking for him.

Deontay Wilder is in demand

Despite being on the worst run of his career, the last American heavyweight champion has still not lost his appeal. Recently, Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn informed iFL TV that the British boxer Dave Allen contacted Wilder’s team. Allen recently burst onto the scene with a knockout victory over Johnny Fisher after a rather struggling phase.

With the victory of ‘2023 Young Prospect Of The Year,’ Allen signed a deal with Matchroom, and Hearn also loves the idea. “I have heard that Shelley Finkel likes the Dave Allen fight for Deontay Wilder. If Allen wins in September, I’m going to be doing everything I can to make Wilder Allen,” the promoter stated.

According to him, if both Allen and Deontay Wilder win their upcoming matches, the potential bout could fill stadiums. “Mate, how big is that fight? You know that fight sells out the O2, Manchester Arena, and all those, and some,” he concluded.

Allen’s remarkable career resurrection has been a standout story. With Anthony Joshua’s return date still uncertain, Wilder must stay sharp and active to prepare for their potential showdown. Facing the durable Brit in this fight seems like a smart move.

