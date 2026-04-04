Deontay Wilder, one of the biggest names in the boxing universe, is known for his unreal power. However, his intimidating stint got derailed in 2020, when he faced Tyson Fury in a rematch. The Brit went all out against Wilder, and he battered him.

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As a result, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ suffered his very first pro-boxing loss. Following that match, Wilder parted ways with Mark Breland and roped in a new trainer to prepare for this iconic fight. Now, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is set to face Derek Chisora in what could be his last boxing match.

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Who is the new trainer of Deontay Wilder?

Wilder trained under Malik Scott for a while. Over the past few months, Scott has been in the limelight for obvious reasons. Malik Scott has spent a substantial amount of time polishing the Alabama native up. The duo has been making statements over the past few months, and they have released several videos of their training sessions.

In these videos, Wilder looks like a changed fighter. Hence, Malik Scott is definitely the one to be credited for the same. However, Wilder decided to make a change once again. Now, Wilder is training with veteran coach Don House, who has taken over as his head trainer following a split from Malik Scott.

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House, who previously worked as a cutman in Wilder’s camp, is leading preparations for his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora on April 4, 2026.

Deontay Wilder Opens Up About Split with Malik Scott

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Deontay Wilder has shed light on his decision to part ways with Malik Scott, making it clear that the split was not driven by blame but by personal growth and timing. Scott stepped in as Wilder’s trainer during a turbulent phase, replacing Mark Breland ahead of the trilogy bout with Tyson Fury in 2021.

Despite mixed results—including a knockout loss to Fury and a win over Robert Helenius—Wilder insists Scott played a crucial role in rebuilding him mentally.

“Malik Scott is my brother, and I needed him at that moment in time,” Wilder said. “I needed people that I trusted because the people around me started to change.

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“I could have had Emanuel Steward in my corner, and the results would have been the same because mentally I wasn’t there anymore,” he admitted.

“The way I look at it, we both won,” he said. “He built me up mentally, and I helped boost his resume.”

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It will be intriguing to see how Wilder presents his new version in front of everyone. Who will you be rooting for in this fight?