Deontay Wilder Turns to God Days After Personal Confession About Ex-Fiancée Telli Swift

Once a ferocious and feared heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has become a more gentle soul in the tail end of his career. Whether because of his declining performances in the ring or the troubles he has been facing in his personal life, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ appears to have turned to God for guidance. This comes after Wilder made confessions about his ex-partner.

“My ex stole over $400,000 from me,” Wilder told Naji about Telli Swift. Wilder accused his ex-partner of trying to move to California for higher child support. He also alleged she misrepresented her career, said he supported her family, added them to his will, and felt deeply hurt when her son, his step-son, said, “You ain’t my daddy.” Now, Wilder is talking again.

Deontay Wilder never lost faith

Wilder recently shared a reflective video on Instagram, offering thanks to God while hinting at the personal struggles he has endured away from the public eye. The former heavyweight champion said his smile was not a result of an easy life, but a sign of faith and survival through difficult moments.

“Thank you for this smile,” Deontay Wilder said, explaining that it carries the weight of silent prayers, unanswered questions, and days when things simply did not go his way. Despite those challenges, Wilder emphasized resilience, noting that he remains “still breathing, still believing, still smiling,” which he described as proof of God’s faithfulness.

He credited his faith for helping him navigate setbacks, saying God “made a way when I couldn’t even see one,” while turning delays into protection and losses into lessons. Wilder also referenced unseen battles, thanking God for carrying him through “the storm I never posted” and for providing peace that is not tied to circumstances.

“I have gotten everything I wanted,” Wilder concluded. He and Telli Swift, who were in a long-term relationship from 2015 and engaged in 2018, separated in early 2024. The pair share a daughter, Kaorii Lee Wilder, while Wilder also helped raise Swift’s son from a previous relationship.

Swift later obtained a temporary restraining order in June 2024, accusing Wilder of repeated physical abuse. Swift has since moved on and is reportedly dating NFL player John Johnson III. The former couple is currently involved in a custody dispute over their daughter.

Deontay Wilder’s custody battle for his daughter

Earlier this year, Deontay Wilder’s return to the boxing ring unfolded alongside a difficult legal battle away from the spotlight. While the former heavyweight champion stopped Tyrrell Herndon by seventh-round TKO on June 27, court records show Wilder was denied joint custody of his 6-year-old daughter, Kaorii.

The ruling came on June 18, nine days before his comeback fight, as part of an ongoing custody dispute with his former fiancée. The case stems from June 2024, when Swift was granted a temporary restraining order after alleging repeated physical abuse during their relationship. Since then, Wilder’s visitation with his daughter has been monitored.

Previously, Wilder filed a lengthy court document seeking joint custody, arguing that Kaorii’s life had “not been stable” while Swift retained sole custody. However, the court ruled against him, also emphasizing the need for Wilder to comply with the ordered anger management and therapy programs.

That being said, Deontay Wilder doesn’t appear to be having the best time. While his personal life has caused him all sorts of emotional trauma, his boxing career is in the ditches. What do you think about Wilder’s predicament?