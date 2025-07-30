Derek Chisora Loses Out on $2M Saudi Payday Over Moses Itauma Fight

In boxing, a retirement fight might be the most important moment of a boxer’s career. It is not just a match, but a tribute to the fighter’s legacy. And for almost a year, Derek Chisora has been searching for the perfect departing fight for himself.

Nearly two decades ago, ‘Del Boy’ went pro. He battled 49 opponents and now prepares to retire after his 50th and final bout. The Mbare native does not care about the financial aspect. All he wants is a fight that can serve as a perfect last page for his gritty career. And for that, he recently even rejected a multi-million dollar fight against one of the biggest rising stars in the heavyweight division.

Derek Chisora does not want any part of the rising boxing star

Recently, the 41-year-old appeared in an interview with talkSPORT, talking about his 50th bout. During the conversation, Chisora revealed that despite facing almost every heavyweight in the past two decades, he rejected the chance to face Moses Itauma. Itauma, who made his debut in 2023, has been on a tear, winning 12 straight fights (10 by KO’s) without a loss, and is touted as the future of heavyweight boxing. “I had a phone call a couple of weeks ago,” the Zimbabwean-British boxer shared during the interview. He revealed that Riyadh Season proposed a fight against Itauma in Saudi Arabia.“They offered me to fight Moses Itauma in Saudi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seconds Out (@secondsoutlive)

However, despite the $2 million offer, Chisora declined, stating, “I said how much? They said a couple of million, and I said ‘Nah, I’m out.'” Derek Chisora emphasized that his 50th fight is more than just a milestone. It’s a moment he wants to reflect on with pride, and the Itauma matchup didn’t fit that vision. So, with this revelation, the obvious question arises: who would be Derek Chisora’s perfect last opponent?

Well, ‘Del Boy’ has a few names in mind, and recently, a former heavyweight champion from his list has agreed to the fight.

The dream farewell

After beating Otto Wallin earlier this February, in the post-fight interview, ‘The War’ confirmed that he would love to finish his career on UK soil. He even asked the crowd to choose from Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, or Oleksandr Usyk as his final opponent. While the crowd would love either of these fights, it seems like ‘DDD’ is ready to be his 50th fight.

via Imago Source – Instagram

Following Daniel Dubois’ fifth-round knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Mbare native expressed frustration, claiming ‘Dynamite’ quit once more. Unsurprisingly, this remark upset Dubois and his camp. In response, Dubois’ and Chisora’s promoter Frank Warren spoke with SecondsOut, addressing the comment and its impact on Dubois’ trainer.

“Derek said Daniel is a quitter. I didn’t like the way he kept on saying it. The vibe I got back when I spoke to Don yesterday was, well, if he thinks he’s a quitter, he can fight him. Fight him, it’s a great fight isn’t it?” Warren said in the interview. A Chisora-Dubois fight makes perfect sense. On one hand, the Brit needs a massive fight to bounce back from the Usyk loss. Conversely, Derek Chisora could not ask for a better clash than against Dubois in a sold-out Wembley arena. Furthermore, considering Warren promotes both of the boxers, it won’t be a hard fight to make. So, what do you think?