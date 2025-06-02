Desperate for Manny Pacquiao Payday, Amir Khan Gives New Verdict for Mario Barrios

“The reason why I came back is because I want to. I miss boxing.” Manny Pacquiao said recently, making his intentions clear. “I mean, I want to be a champion again, and I can still, in my heart, in my mind, I can still be a champion.” As the only eight-division world champion in boxing, Manny Pacquiao is now set to return after a four-year hiatus, aiming for the WBC World Welterweight title on July 19th. His opponent, Mario Barrios, has acknowledged the gravity of the challenge ahead, knowing he’s stepping into the ring with a legend. Still, while PacMan’s comeback raises concerns given the age and time away, one man who’s shared the ring with both fighters, Amir Khan, is weighing in to settle the debate once and for all.

In a recent chat with iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius in Dubai, Khan was asked the question on everyone’s mind. “If Manny Pacquiao somehow is to come through Barrios, is that something that would tempt you out of retirement?” Khan, now 38, responded with a smile: “You know, the fight with Barios, if you look at boxing, what a perfect matchup that is for Manny Pacquiao!” Moreover, Khan had complete confidence in his former sparring partner, making it clear that, according to him, Barrios stands little chance. The reason?

“Look, I sparred Barrios. I’ve trained with Barrios. He used to train with Virgil [Hunter] back in the day, and a very good fighter, a very good boxer,” Amir Khan said, offering a measured take on Mario Barrios’ skillset. “[But] he doesn’t bring much. He’s not dangerous enough for someone like Manny Pacquiao. He’s not a hard hard fight. He’s very he’s basic but good at his basic stuff.” Despite Barrios’ improvements over the years, Khan doesn’t see him as a real threat to the Filipino icon.

Khan may not rate Barrios highly as a fighter, but Manny Pacquiao’s return at age 46 has stirred something in the retired British boxing star. “If Manny wins, does he come out and fight me? I don’t think he does … [but] I would like it,” Khan admitted. “It would definitely give me that drive. Manny Pacquiao wants to fight you and you want to work and train hard.” Reflecting on his career, Khan noted he’s learned from past mistakes, like overtraining for the Kell Brook fight after a long layoff. “For the Kell Brook fight I had trained so hard, maybe I overdid it,” he said, referring to the 2022 bout that marked his retirement after three inactive years.

Still, the idea of a Manny Pacquiao payday continues to linger. “A Manny Pacquiao fight? Yeah. But nowadays I don’t know if that would be a real fight [or an exhibition],” Khan said candidly. “Well, he [would be] a world champion so it’s a real fight isn’t it? I’m sure he’ll wanna have a real fight. I don’t know if I still want to do it. I’ve got a lot of things in my life outside of boxing … I don’t know if I really want to get back in the ring again, but I do miss it. Don’t get me wrong, I miss the sport so bad that I would want to come back, but nothing’s pulling me. If there was a deal on the table that was hard to say no to…”

Manny Pacquiao’s team, meanwhile, has hinted at future fights against the likes of Gervonta Davis and Conor Benn, should he beat Barrios on July 19th. That means the dream fight Amir Khan envisions might not materialize, at least not any time soon. And while Khan seems firmly in Manny Pacquiao’s corner for now, it’s worth noting that his prediction hasn’t always been so clear-cut.

Amir Khan warns Manny Pacquiao ahead of his world title comeback

Amir Khan, who was once strongly linked to a blockbuster bout with Manny Pacquiao during his own career, has offered a mixed, yet intriguing assessment of the Filipino legend’s decision to return against Mario Barrios. Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Khan acknowledged the upside for the younger fighter: “It’s a fantastic fight for Mario. He needs that big fight. He’ll be paid well and fighting a legend like Manny Pacquiao, who would say no to that?” he said.

Initially, Khan sounded supportive of Manny Pacquiao, but then backtracked with a more cautious tone. “I don’t know how much Manny’s got left in him,” he admitted. “If they were in their prime, in their peak, then I’d say all day Manny Pacquiao. But this could be a tricky fight for Pacquiao.” The key concern for the Briton lies in Pacquiao’s inactivity, returning at 46, after a four-year hiatus, to face a 30-year-old reigning world champion is a monumental gamble.

Khan elaborated, pointing out the potential dangers: “He’s been out of the ring for a long time and has he still got the fire in his belly? Barrios, I’m sure he’s going to come in wanting to win this fight because it can change his life.” While Khan believes it will be an entertaining clash, he didn’t shy away from saying what he truly feels: “If I was to advise Manny I wouldn’t say to come back. You should come back to someone that’s already retired, someone like myself for example, because then it’s an even fight. But when you look at a young fighter who’s still a fighter, who’s still boxing, who’s active, sometimes it’s dangerous.”

With that said, Amir Khan still seems undecided about who to back. But one thing is clear: He definitely wants a fight with Manny Pacquiao himself. So, what do you make of the situation?