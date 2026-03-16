Devin Haney Addresses Microdosing Allegations Made by Brian Norman Sr.

It was Devin Haney who suffered the consequences of Ryan Garcia testing positive for Ostarine nearly two years ago. However, the narrative has since shifted, as ‘The Dream’ is now facing allegations of PED microdosing. The accuser? Brian Norman Sr., the father of Brian Norman Jr., who Haney defeated in November last year to become the WBO super lightweight champion.

Since Haney defeated Norman Jr., ‘The Dream’ is expected to rematch Garcia. But Haney has insisted that ‘King Ry’ must first enroll in 365-day testing with VADA before any fight can materialize. Norman Sr. reflected on those demands during a recent interview with Mill City Boxing, and accused Haney of microdosing while suggesting ‘King Ry’ doesn’t necessarily need to fulfill Haney’s demands for 365 days testing.

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“There [are major] rumors [in Florida] that Devin Haney is microdosing… when he’s not fighting,” Norman Sr. told Mill City Boxing. “I’m not making [any] excuses. I’m not saying that he [didn’t] beat Brian… [Devin Haney] was known to be with a cheater [Victor Conte], who said he [could] beat the test… Turki, the one [who’s] putting the fights on, has his own rules.

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“His rules are eight weeks of testing,” Norman Sr. added during the interview. “Those are his rules… That’s all Ryan is required to do. So, unless they can tell the man who [is] putting the money up to do that, then who the f**k is Devin Haney?”

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The WBO welterweight champion, who has been working with late Victor Conte’s Nutrition brand SNAC for years, caught wind of the allegations and hopped on X to share his side of the story.

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“I whipped Brian Norman Jr. so bad his daddy [is] saying that I’m microdosing PEDs when I’m out of camp,” Haney wrote on X. “Whole time I’m the ONLY fighter that’s been signed up for 365 drug testing & still pushing for other fighters to do it.”

“I paid out [of] my own pocket 25k for us to start drug testing 4 months out from the fight because Riyadh season was only willing to cover 8 weeks,” Haney added in a subsequent tweet.

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It’s worth noting that Victor Conte was indicted in February 2004 on 42 counts related to distributing steroids and money laundering. He ultimately pleaded guilty on July 15, 2005, to reduced charges and was sentenced to four months in federal prison plus four months of home confinement. He passed away at the age of 75 in November last year.

Regardless, Haney appears to have pivoted away from his earlier intention of pursuing a rematch with Ryan Garcia. Instead, he has now expressed interest in facing Rolando Romero for the WBA welterweight championship, although the bout has yet to be officially confirmed. Meanwhile, since his fight with Haney, Garcia suffered a defeat to Romero before rebounding with a victory over Mario Barrios in February of this year.

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While the next steps for these boxers hang in the balance, Brian Norman Jr. has made his intentions known.

Brian Norman Jr. wants to rematch Devin Haney

The former WBO welterweight champion hasn’t forgotten his loss to Devin Haney. So, what does he plan to do about it? He says a rematch is the only way to redeem himself. Despite making his welterweight debut, Haney dropped Norman and defeated him by unanimous decision. While Norman isn’t mulling over the loss too much, he expects the door for a second fight to open.

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“Most definitely,” Norman told The Ring when asked about a rematch. “You think I’m just gonna let that happen and go about my business? Boy, no. Devin Haney’s still active, I’m still active… Why won’t that door open up again?

Norman claimed he fought too emotionally that night, but says the loss was a lesson.

“I was fighting more so emotional instead of being myself… You live, and you learn.”

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That being said, it appears that while Norman Jr. is pursuing a rematch against Devin Haney, his father is starting drama with the 27-year-old. But do you think Norman Jr. will get what he wants?