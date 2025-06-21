Devin Haney Changes Tune on Brian Norman Jr. After Watching Him Viciously KO Jin Sasaki

In boxing, trash talk is practically its own discipline—calculated, cutting, and sometimes career-defining. And few wield it with as much flair as Devin Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion and one of the sport’s sharpest tacticians. Over the past few years, Haney has carved out his space in the sport’s elite by blending slick defense with icy confidence, often punctuated by quick jabs—verbal and literal—at his rivals.

One such rival in recent weeks has been Brian Norman Jr., the undefeated welterweight rising star from Decatur, Georgia. Norman, just 24, has been knocking loudly at the door of boxing’s upper echelon, racking up a 28–0 record with 22 knockouts. But when Norman called out Haney to face him at 147 lbs for the WBO strap—suggesting the Ring Magazine belt could also be on the line—it didn’t exactly earn him applause from ‘The Dream.’

Instead, Haney clapped back with a now-viral jab of his own. “He is a–” the Las Vegas-based fighter bluntly posted on X on June 16, in response to a fan wondering about the potential matchup. But just four days later, Haney’s tune struck a dramatically different note.

After witnessing Norman’s vicious KO victory over Japan’s Jin Sasaki—a fifth-round left hook so clean it reportedly wiped six weeks of memory from the 23-year-old challenger—Haney had a surprising shift in perspective. Quoting a post from boxing reporter Darshan Desai, who shared the shocking medical aftermath, Haney wrote: “Damn.. maybe Brian ain’t so a–.”

That one-line tweet, timestamped 8:04 AM on June 20, came after a whirlwind fight that’s already being discussed as a contender for KO of the Year. According to Desai’s report via Daily Online, “Jin Sasaki doesn’t remember anything that happened in the last 6 weeks of his life after waking up from his KO loss to Brian Norman Jr. this morning.”

The statement sent ripples through the boxing world—not just for the brutal nature of the knockout, but for what it implied about Norman’s raw power. Sasaki’s trainer, Issei Nakaya, later confirmed the extent of the damage in chilling detail: “He didn’t even remember that this title match was decided.”

Coming from a fighter who’d confidently dismissed Norman less than a week earlier, Haney’s reconsideration reads as more than just a casual remark. It’s a rare moment of candor from a boxer known for icy poise. When a fellow fighter earns a grudging nod—even wrapped in slang and shade—it signals something meaningful.

Whether this subtle walk-back leads to a genuine respect arc, or possibly sets up a future face-off at welterweight, remains to be seen. For now, though, Brian Norman Jr. has done what many try and fail to do: made Devin Haney eat his words—one thunderous KO at a time.

Richardson Hitchins willing to rise in weight for Devin Haney clash

Richardson Hitchins may have cruised to a dominant win over George Kambosos last weekend at Madison Square Garden’s Theater, but he barely broke stride before looking ahead. With his undefeated record intact and his IBF belt secured, Hitchins made it clear who he’s gunning for next: none other than two-division world champion Devin Haney. The 27-year-old didn’t mince words in the post-fight chaos, planting a bold challenge right at Haney’s feet.

“Right now, I got a lot of opportunities,” Hitchins told reporters. “Hopefully he’ll give me the opportunity. I think that fight, the people wanna see.” The Brooklyn native has long lingered in the shadows of higher-profile names at 140 and 147 pounds, but now he’s stepping fully into the spotlight—with brass in hand and his voice raised louder than ever.

Though Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) is no stranger to being called out—almost every fighter from lightweight to welterweight has taken a swing at his name—Hitchins is offering something rare: flexibility. The IBF titleholder isn’t demanding a catchweight or a favor. Instead, he’s willing to move up to 147 if Haney agrees to meet him there. It’s an unusual concession in a sport so often defined by weight class politics, and it speaks to Hitchins’ eagerness to prove himself.

There’s no indication yet that Haney is seriously entertaining a bout at 140, where Hitchins currently reigns. But as Hitchins’ profile continues to rise and public interest grows, that could change. “If you wanna see superb boxing, you gotta put me in that conversation with the Devin Haneys, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo,” he added. “I been telling y’all for the longest.” Now, it seems, people are finally listening.