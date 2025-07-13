Devin Haney Gets Into Ugly Confrontation With Another World Champion After Brian Norman Jr. Spat

Former WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney seems to thrive on stirring the pot. The 26-year-old is set to face WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on Saturday, November 22, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But even before the official launch press conference began, tensions between the two were already boiling over. Their first meeting ahead of the Ring III press conference in New York on Friday was surprisingly composed.

Both fighters appeared cordial and respectful. However, that didn’t last for long! Their second encounter quickly spiraled out of control. Surrounded by their teams and fathers, Haney shoved Norman Jr., and when Norman tried to retaliate, Haney’s bodyguard stepped in, triggering a chaotic melee. And just as the dust from that clash began to settle, Haney found himself in another heated exchange—this time with IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins.

At the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, Devin Haney ran into Richardson Hitchins as he entered the venue to watch the Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz bout unfold. The pair quickly got into a heated verbal exchange as media and onlookers gathered around. At one point, Haney could be heard saying he was fighting the best guy in the division. When Hitchins disagreed, Haney challenged him, asking—Who’s the best guy, then?

Hitchins brought up Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who had recently moved up in weight. Haney followed up, pressing, “So who’s the next best guy?” To which Hitchins replied, “You’re the best guy.” With that, Haney walked off. But the tension didn’t end there. Later, while both were seated inside the arena, Hitchins stood up and loudly shouted toward Brian Norman Jr., who was sitting nearby, urging him to “knock his a** out.” Haney, just a few seats away, tried to fire back, further fueling the animosity.

It’s worth noting that after defeating Jose Ramirez in May, Haney was supposed to fight rival Ryan Garcia. However, the Victorville native succumbed to Rolando Romaro in the same card as Haney, prompting Haney to look elsewhere for competition. Initially, a fight against WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez was in conversation. However, ‘The Takeover’ backed out, citing personal reasons. So, Haney set his sights on Norman Jr., with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh initially revealing the fight on X.

Regardless, Norman Jr. has since shed light on what exactly led to the confrontation with Haney.

Brian Norman Jr. claims nervousness initiated the melee with Devin Haney

The 24-year-old believes nerves were behind the scuffle with Devin Haney at a hotel near Times Square for their launch press conference, rather than malice. The WBO welterweight champion suggested that he was just “vibing and chilling” when tensions rose after he had touched Haney’s chest, prompting an aggressive response from Haney’s bodyguard.

“The bodyguard came up, acting all funny or whatever, so he ripped my little white tee,” Norman said. “You never rip a Black man white tee.” Despite ending up on the ground during the incident, Norman Jr. doesn’t think Haney himself was fully responsible. “We just be chilling. We just good people… I think they might be a little nervous,” he explained.

It appears Brian Norman Jr. isn’t taking the scuffle with Devin Haney too seriously, but he is determined to hand Haney his first career loss. Richardson Hitchins, on the other hand, seems to be hoping for a shot at Devin Haney as well. Whether that will happen is anyone’s guess. What do you make of the situation?