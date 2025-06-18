Devin Haney Gives Unexpected Response After ‘A Lot of Sneak Dissing’ From Boxing Legend

The barrage of criticism surrounding Devin Haney since his comeback fight against Jose Ramirez last month has been non-stop. The Dream put on what many believe was his worst performance to date, only landing 70 punches in total. The fight recorded the fourth-fewest punches landed combined in a 12-round fight in CompuBox history.

It appears that the ongoing criticism from all angles is something Haney is not willing to tolerate anymore. The 26-year-old recently turned to his ‘X’ to clap back at veteran boxer Shane Mosley, who had trained him for the Ramirez fight, for casting subtle jabs in his direction. The retired boxer had appeared in an interview with FightHype a few days ago, where he claimed that present-day boxers don’t care much about the fans. “They’re getting paid too much money probably, and they’re not putting in the work, and they’re not fighting for the fans like we fought for the fans. Or we fought for honor,” Mosley stated.

While Shane Mosley did not name the former undisputed lightweight champion specifically, Devin Haney assumed the dig was on him. He tweeted, “Shane Mosley doing a lot of sneak dissing.. These old fighters b hating cause they made bad business decisions & f****d up they money up when they was n my position.” The three-weight world champion has indeed encountered significant financial missteps since hanging up his gloves. His expensive divorce settlement, trusting the wrong advisors in the BALCO PED scandal, and buying a mansion that he couldn’t afford are all well-documented issues.

However, despite feeling hurt by his former trainer’s statement, Devin Haney expressed that he would rather focus on what he learned from the veteran and carry it forward. “I got nothing but love for him, he taught me some valuable things in camp I will bring out of the tool box one day,” Haney concluded.

Well, it doesn’t seem like Shane Mosley’s intentions were to hurt Devin Haney with his comments. Given their recent history together, it seems even more unlikely. That said, if Devin Haney perceives it that way, he likely recognizes the lackluster nature of his own recent performance. Moreover, without stepping up his game, he risks losing out on the lucrative Saudi paychecks that have been on the table.

Devin Haney’s job in jeopardy?

The May 2nd card of Riyadh Season involving Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez was supposed to be iconic. However, due to the slow nature of the fights involving Garcia and Haney, the event received largely negative reviews. Followed by another disappointing PPV headliner between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh decided to put his foot down.

The Saudi Royal took to his ‘X’ to announce that he will only entertain action-packed fights from now on. “From this point on, I don’t want to see any more Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches where one fighter is running around the ring and the other is chasing him,” he wrote. This recent drop in fight quality, despite star-studded lineups, has forced him to take this action.

“We can longer support these kind of fights with Riyadh Season and The Ring. We want to support fighters who leave it all in the ring and fight with heart and pride!🥊🥊🥊,” His Excellency concluded. While he never named any stars, the timing was suggestive enough. The fans started speculating, claiming that Haney and Shakur Stevenson might be the people the post was aimed at.

Stevenson and Haney are two of the best defensive boxers in the world right now. However, that often leads to a fight with fewer punches and less action, something that Alalshikh does not want anymore. While not getting on the Riyadh Season card won’t be the end of the world, no other promoter could provide the same payday as HE Alalshikh.

It’ll be interesting to see if Devin Haney finds himself on the next Riyadh Season event. Either way, this might push ‘The Dream’ to try a new approach. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.