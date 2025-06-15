Devin Haney Immediately Sets Sole Condition for Richardson Hitchins Fight

IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins utterly dominated former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The pair squared off at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night, which saw Hitchins dismantle the Australian boxer from the opening bell to the eighth round when the 27-year-old finally took mercy.

Early on, Hitchins was targeting the Aussie’s head, but in the later rounds, he took a page out of Vasyl Lomachenko’s book and started attacking the body. In the eighth round, Hitchins hurt Kambosos with a left hook and urged his corner to pull their boy. But they didn’t, so he did with a crushing left hook to the body. Kambosos crumbled onto the canvas, yet managed to get back up, just for referee Michael Griffin to end the fight at 2:33 of the eighth round. However, post-fight things got interesting!

The 27-year-old took the mic and immediately called out Devin Haney for a showdown, embellishing his words with some profanity. “Devin Haney, f*** you, n*****,” he screamed. “Let’s fight. Devin Haney next. F*** Devin Haney and Bill Haney. P****.” Haney, who is coming off a lackluster performance against Jose Ramirez last month in New York, now seems to have answered Hitchins’ call on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We could get it at 147..,” Haney wrote back, setting the condition to fight at welterweight on X. Recently, he was determined to fight WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez at a catchweight of 145, but for Hitchins, it appears Haney sees welterweight as the worthy weight class. Lopez, of course, withdrew from the fight, with his co-manager, Keith Connolly, claiming that the decision was made due to personal reasons.

AD

Interestingly, though, Lopez was present inside the ring after Hitchins’ fight—both fighters managed by Connolly. When asked whether he would be interested in a unification fight, he riled up the crowd to get an answer. As the prospect was met with cheers from fans, Lopez implied that he would be open to the possibility.

Regardless, George Kambosos Jr. has his own opinion on how Hitchins and Haney compare.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

George Kambosos Jr. downplays Richardson Hitchins compared to Devin Haney

Before being demolished by Hitchins tonight, George Kambosos Jr. dismissed the 27-year-old as a far cry from Devin Haney, who outpointed him twice in 2022. “Obviously, I’ve been in there with Haney 24 rounds—24 good rounds with him,” Kambosos said before the fight. “I don’t think Hitchins is one-tenth of a Devin Haney.”

via Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY, Devin Haney of the USA right strikes George Kambosos Jr of Australia during the world lightweight title boxing match between Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr and American boxer Devin Haney at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Sunday, June 5, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20220605001666588342

He went as far as to criticize Hitchins’ resume, stating, “He hasn’t fought anyone that jumps out at you… hasn’t showed anything but these basic things that he does.” He even seemed confident in his abilities before the fight. “I’m very excited for this fight and I know what I bring to the table,” he said. However, the bout didn’t go Kambosos’ way, as Hitchins handed him a clear loss, proving, at least for now, that he’s more than “one-tenth” of Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, a showdown between Devin Haney and Richardson Hitchins could be on the horizon, but several pieces still need to fall into place for it to happen. Do you think this fight is actually going to materialize?