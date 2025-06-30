Devin Haney Issues 2 Word Response After Lamont Roach Reveals 147 Lbs Plans Post Gervonta Davis Rematch

In the tumultuous landscape of boxing callouts, weight class shifts, and social media blunders, clarity frequently takes a backseat. When a fighter steps up with audacious predictions about upcoming matchups—particularly in weight classes they typically don’t compete in—it often shakes up the schedule a bit. That’s precisely what unfolded when junior lightweight title holder Lamont Roach opted to deliver a twist that could rival a gripping Netflix cliffhanger. Before the drama escalated, the tension was already building.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, fresh off another trademark knockout win, remains a pivotal name in boxing’s lightweight-to-welterweight discussions. His name alone sparks headline chaos. Meanwhile, Devin Haney—the former undisputed lightweight champion who recently tasted defeat against Ryan Garcia at 140 lbs—is navigating a precarious phase of reinvention. On the other end of the conversation is Brian Norman Jr., an undefeated welterweight prospect, still relatively unknown to casuals but respected within hardcore circles. These three names don’t usually occupy the same sentence—until Lamont Roach changed that.

In a clip posted by RJ (@junior_racks) on X.com, the Washington, D.C. native dropped a surprise statement with all the conviction in the world. Sitting at a table, Roach looked straight into the camera and declared: “After I beat Tank, I’ll fight the winner of Devin Haney and Brian Norman. There you go. I’m not going to say it again. Y’all can clip it, y’all can do whatever. That’s what I’m doing. You heard it here first.” He doubled down with flair: “All right—W’s in the chat, W’s in the chat. W Roach, W Roach, W Roach. Greatest ever, forever. At 47—yes, at 47.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It didn’t take long for The Dream to respond. Devin Haney, known for his usually composed demeanor, dropped a two-word retort on X that said more than a paragraph could: “Lmao what?”

AD

To put things in perspective, Lamont Roach currently holds the WBA super featherweight title—at 130 lbs. Jumping up to 147 lbs and calling out names like Haney and Norman, especially after suggesting a win over someone as dangerous as Tank Davis, raised more eyebrows than fists. The 29-year-old Roach is clearly aiming for box-office drama, but whether this is strategic hype or a genuine career roadmap remains up for debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney set for Riyadh Season showdown in November

The announcement came straight from the source who’s become synonymous with mega-fights—Turki Alalshikh. Posting on X, the Riyadh Season architect wrote: “In November in Riyadh, Brian Norman Jr. will defend his welterweight title vs. Devin Haney on a Riyadh Season card. More exciting surprises to come.” And just like that, one of boxing’s most unexpected matchups was made official.

Brian Norman Jr, the undefeated WBO welterweight champion, heads into this fight on the heels of a dominant fifth-round knockout win over Japan’s Jin Sasaki—just ten days ago. Though Sasaki was predicted to bring relentless pressure, the Georgian boxer made quick work of the contest in Tokyo, proving there’s a wide chasm between challenger and champion.

For Devin Haney, this is another calculated step up the weight ladder. The former undisputed lightweight title holder recently competed at 143 lbs in a subdued points victory over Jose Carlos Ramirez. While the fight—staged in the surreal setting of Times Square—lacked fireworks, it did suggest that Haney’s long-term target was clear: the 147 lb throne. Adding fuel, Haney’s father recently took to social media to publicly challenge Norman—and it worked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Boxing News, Norman didn’t mince words: “Yes, [I will take the same deal that I wanted to fight Ennis to fight Devin Haney]… What did Deebo [Devin Haney] get hit with [against Ryan Garcia]? That boy got hit with a brick, and y’all know what I carry in these hands, right?” He added with confidence: “We have just got to see what happens in the future regarding that fight, but I am down for anything.”

Now there’s no “if” left—only when. And it’s Riyadh. This November.