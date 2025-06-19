Devin Haney Issues One-Word Message as Richardson Hitchins Follows in His Footsteps

“Devin Haney, f— you, n—-,” Richardson Hitchins screamed. “Let’s fight. Devin Haney next. F— Devin Haney and Bill Haney. P—-.” Moments after securing an eighth-round TKO victory over George Kambosos Jr. to defend his IBF world super lightweight title for the first time, the 27-year-old made his intentions clear. Despite having less professional experience, Hitchins has already achieved a major milestone as a younger fighter. Now, despite being the smaller man in the ring, he’s setting his sights on Devin Haney, who turned pro back in 2015. And when Richardson Hitchins appeared to mimic Haney’s post-fight habits, Haney quickly dismissed the idea that Hitchins was on his level.

“Africa funny as hell man 😂😂😂😂😂,” posted 99 Ovr on X, sharing two clips, one of Devin Haney and another of Richardson Hitchins. The comparison was sparked by Hitchins’ post-fight jewelry shopping spree, reminiscent of Haney’s. After his dominant win at Madison Square Garden Theater on June 14, Richardson Hitchins visited Imperial Jewelry, purchasing a neck chain and an AP black face chrono. “Light 6 figure day with my family @imperialjewelry Doing some jewelry shopping 💰🥶,” he captioned on Instagram. While it may seem like a normal way to celebrate a hard-earned victory, the video drew criticism, with many suggesting Hitchins is trying to copy Haney’s playbook.

The video eventually made its way to Devin Haney’s feed, and he couldn’t help but repost the clip shared by 99 Ovr on X. Haney reacted with a one-word caption: “WTHellyyyy,” clearly surprised by the comparison being drawn between him and Richardson Hitchins. But that wasn’t the only part that caught his attention. In Richardson Hitchins’ video, the jeweler mistakenly referred to him as the “Undisputed” champion, a title the 20-0 boxer does not hold, yet. Haney, who once held that distinction (undisputed lightweight champion) didn’t let it slide and reshared the clip with a jab: “Nah I just peeped he said undisputed.. 😭.” While the mistake wasn’t the 27-year-old’s fault, The Dream’s reaction made it clear he wasn’t amused by the perceived imitation.

So, what exactly did Devin Haney buy the first time around that made such a statement? According to WorldStar, Haney purchased a fully diamond-paved Rolex GMT-Master and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, both factory models featuring baguette-cut gemstones in the dials. The Rolex GMT-Master, originally launched in 1955 and succeeded by the GMT-Master II in 1982, was designed with pilots in mind. On the other hand, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, introduced in 1972 and designed by the legendary Gerald Genta, revolutionized luxury watchmaking by combining the toughness of stainless steel with the refinement of high-end design.

Haney, much like Floyd Mayweather, acquired his timepieces from celebrity jeweler Benny The Jeweler. The jeweler himself shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Another 7 figure day… two watches added to the collection frosted rainbow ap factory rose gold gmt2 saru factory.” That distinction matters, while Hitchins’ post-win jewelry run cost a modest six figures, Haney’s purchase reached the seven-figure mark. Regardless, Richardson Hitchins has already issued the callout, and he now seems determined to ensure their rivalry moves beyond online shade and into the ring.

Richardson Hitchins is willing to climb for the big names

“Right now, I got a lot of opportunities,” Richardson Hitchins told reporters. “Hopefully, he’ll give me the opportunity. I think that fight, the people wanna see.” The 32-0 boxer has grown accustomed to callouts. Almost every fighter near his weight class has set their sights on him. But at this stage in his career, Haney doesn’t take it personally. He simply smiles and rolls with the punches. While Hitchins impressed everyone at Madison Square Garden’s Theater, he doesn’t hold the power to make that fight happen. That decision rests with The Dream.

As of now, there’s no indication that Haney plans to move back down to 140 pounds to challenge Africa for his IBF title. However, if Richardson Hitchins is willing to move up, Haney has shown openness to making it happen. The next few weeks will be critical, not just in terms of identifying the 32-0 boxer’s next opponent, but also in shaping the narrative around his legacy. Richardson Hitchins, for years, was overlooked. Hidden in the shadows of his more high-profile peers, he rarely got the spotlight. But even in the background, he continued making noise, waiting for his moment.

His voice may have once been faint, but now, with a world title around his waist and growing recognition, Richardson Hitchins believes his time has come. “If you wanna see superb boxing, you gotta put me in that conversation with the Devin Haneys, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo,” he said. “I been telling y’all for the longest.” Should Hitchins and Haney meet in the ring, it would be a clash of slick boxers, both with elite defensive skills and sharp timing. With that said, if Richardson Hitchins ends up fighting Devin Haney, who do you think would win the fight?