Devin Haney Makes $5 Million Case After Watch Dealer Cuts Ties With Drake Over $30K Dispute

Devin Haney knows exactly how to keep his biggest customers happy—and spending—even when he has nothing tangible to sell. Just the other day, internet personality and live streamer StableRonaldo stopped by a luxury watch dealer in Miami who calls himself ‘Timepiece Trading.’

What began as a casual meetup quickly turned into a storytelling session when the dealer revealed that one of his biggest former clients was pop superstar Drake. Even more surprising, however, was the revelation that the dealer had cut ties with the rapper over a $30,000 dispute.

What ended the dealer’s relationship with Drake?

Speaking to StableRonaldo, ‘Timepiece Trading’ revealed that Drake had bought “four or five million” worth of watches from him. However, their business relationship came to an end one fateful day because of “some dumb s—t.” When asked what happened, the dealer unwrapped the story.

“I delivered him a Richard Mille. He was going to put it on someone’s wrist and it fell [and] broke. He expected me to pay for the repair,” the dealer explained. Notably, Richard Mille watches are among the most luxurious and costly timepieces in the world, often considered ultra-high-end horology.

The dealer didn’t like the idea of paying for the mistake Drake made. “If I go buy a Porsche, and I crash it, I’m not gonna tell Porsche to pay for the fix. Yeah, I crashed it,” the dealer added. When asked how much the watch cost, the dealer claimed it was $150K.

“It was a lady’s watch. We got it for a gift. It was 140, 150k, but like the repair was 30k,” the dealer added. “I’m not gonna eat that because you made a mistake. No matter who you are.” Still, the dealer explained that he hopes the relationship with Drake can be repaired.

A clip of this moment was shared on X and quickly went viral, and caught the attention of Devin Haney. “If somebody spent 5 million with me.. I would chalk the 30k in good faith & keep doing business…,” Haney shared his take, siding with Drake on the matter.

While Drake himself is yet to comment, it shows the sort of money celebrities spend on a daily basis. Regardless, there’s a reason Haney can relate to Drake.

Devin Haney owns a Richard Mille himself

Devin Haney doesn’t just dominate inside the boxing ring. He makes a loud statement outside of it, too, starting with what’s on his wrist. According to a November 2023 report from the ‘Super Watchman,’ the undefeated champion owns a Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson, a 42mm titanium and white ceramic skeleton timepiece that perfectly matches his elite status.

Known for its ultra-lightweight construction and futuristic design, the watch isn’t just luxury for luxury’s sake. It’s engineered for high performance, much like Haney himself. While most people check the time on their phones, Haney checks it on a watch that costs $322,500. The RM055 is a favorite among top athletes, built to withstand extreme impact while still looking impossibly sleek.

It’s hard to say who’s really in the right here. Should the dealer have covered the repair costs, given how much Drake spent? Or did the dealer do the right thing by holding Drake accountable for his mistake? What would you have done?