Devin Haney Pays the Price as Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez Bury Beef

Devin Haney has become the target of the latest series of digs from Teofimo Lopez, as ‘The Takeover’ buries his beef with Ryan Garcia since the ‘Fatal Fury’ event in Times Square, New York. All three of them featured in the May 2nd card, which kicked off a weekend-long boxing bonanza last month. Regardless, before the fight had even started, Garcia and Lopez clashed during a pre-fight press conference, even though they weren’t about to fight each other.

“We don’t give a f**k what you are,” Garcia told Lopez. “We don’t give a f**k bro. I’m tired of hearing this s***… We’re gonna run that 100 percent.” This looked like Garcia was setting up a future fight between the two. However, things went disastrously wrong during the fight, as Garcia lost to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in one of the biggest upsets of the year. Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez showcased a brilliant performance against then-interim title holder Arnold Barboza Jr., and Devin Haney dogged past Jose Ramirez to secure a unanimous decision win. Fast forward to today, Garcia and Lopez seemed to have set aside their differences, as the WBO super lightweight champion shared a picture of the duo together on X while taking shots at Devin Haney.

“Just two fathers missing our son @Realdevinhaney 👨‍🍼🚼,” Lopez wrote. It’s worth noting that 27-year-old and Haney have been linked together for a fight since their last ring appearances. According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the pair had agreed to fight in Riyadh at 145 pounds, but no contracts were signed. This potential fight went into jeopardy when Lopez claimed His Excellency Turki Alalshikh had “fired” him from his promotion. While the exact reason behind the rift is unknown, Lopez went on a social media tirade, throwing insults at the GEA chairman in now-deleted tweets.

However, since the verbal altercation between Alalshikh and Lopez, ‘The Takeover’ seems to have come to his senses.

An apology from Teofimo Lopez attracts ridicule from Shakur Stevenson and Claressa Shields

After calling Alalshikh “D*CKtator” and other jabs, Lopez hopped on X yesterday to issue an apology to the Saudi Royal. “To His Excellency @Turki_alalshikh , I take full responsibility for my inappropriate words on the ‘X app,’” Lopez wrote. “I publicly apologize to HE; I will conduct myself with greater respect, humility, and professionalism. Sending love and light to all. TY.”

While it’s unclear whether this apology sets him back on track for the potential Devin Haney fight or not, the tweet itself quickly caught a lot of attention. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who had a disagreement with Alalshikh of his own and had to apologize, reacted, stating, “and u popped all that s**t to me 😂.”

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields reacted to Lopez and Stevenson’s exchange with “😂🤣🤣🤣🤣.” It’s also worth noting that Lopez was also linked to a fight against welterweight champion Jaron Ennis, but nothing has been confirmed as to who Lopez may fight next.

That said, it appears Teofimo Lopez is starting all sorts of beefs with people in the scene. It would be interesting to see whether ‘The Takeover’ ends up fighting Haney or not, and more importantly, who funds his next bout. What do you make of all this?