Devin Haney’s Ex-Fiancée Breaks Silence on Relationship After Lawsuit

Devin Haney hasn’t just been fighting inside the ring. The 27-year-old has been embroiled in several lawsuits against his ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed, since the pair got engaged in 2023. However, according to a recent update from Sayed, the former couple is on better terms with each other.

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TMZ Sports caught up with Sayed in LA this week. And they questioned her about the current state of her relationship with Devin Haney. And from her response, it appears they are now focused on raising their daughter Khrome Iman Haney, who was born in January 2025.

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“We have a great co-parenting relationship now,” she said. “He dropped the lawsuit. We’re good now.”

This comes after Sayed obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order (TRO) against Haney. She alleged that the boxer had abused her when they were together and even pushed her when she was pregnant. Even ‘The Dream’ Haney sued her in Los Angeles.

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He accuses her of extortion, allegedly threatening reputational damage and interfering with his visitation rights to get more money, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also pointed out that Sayed’s allegations against him were entirely fabricated.

He filed a second lawsuit against Sayed, demanding his ex-fiancée return approximately $350,000 in luxury gifts. He argues these were conditional gifts given in anticipation of marriage. And under California law, they should be returned since the wedding never happened.

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There was also a dispute between Haney and Sayed about putting their daughter on social media. Since Sayed has an OnlyFans career, Devin Haney didn’t want her daughter to appear on social media with Sayed. Despite all that, it appears the former couple has put their issues behind them.

“We’re great. I see him every week … We’re great, we’re doing good… Just being a full-time mom, that’s all.”

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While the former couple might be on better terms, that doesn’t mean they are ready to get romantically involved once again. When asked about the same by the TMZ Sports reporter, Sayed just laughed it off. Despite their reconciliation, Sayed can’t post pictures of her daughter on social media.

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Devin Haney bagged a win over Leena Sayed in court

In January this year, an LA court sided with Devin Haney in a dispute with his ex-fiancée over their child’s presence on social media. The judge denied Sayed’s request to post their daughter without Haney’s approval, keeping their existing parenting agreement intact.

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“There is no argument as to why a one-year-old child would benefit from being exposed to the public and a subject of social media attention,” Judge Hank Goldberg stressed. “It is entirely understandable that celebrity parents may desire to shield their children from the public and from social media.”

The ruling clarified that parents can still share moments online, such as events, as long as the child remains out of frame. Ultimately, the court found the agreement to be in the child’s best interest and rejected Sayed’s motion.

It appears that after losing to Devin Haney in court, Leena Sayed has struck a deal with Devin to co-parent their daughter. Devin also appears to have dropped the lawsuits against her. But does this mean smooth sailing from here on out?