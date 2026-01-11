Devin Haney’s Ex-Fiancée Seeks Freedom From Legal Chains Involving Their Daughter

Devin Haney and his ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed, are back in court, fighting a legal battle over their daughter, Khrome. The former couple reportedly separated in September last year and have been under a joint custody of their daughter, who was born in early 2025. However, Sayed appears to be unsatisfied with the terms of the custody.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, what happened? Well, according to TMZ Sports, Sayed is hoping to post their child on social media. She is unable to do so under their current custody agreement without explicit permission from Haney. Their October 2025 custody agreement states that no pictures of the child can be posted on social media without written consent from both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sayed claims Devin Haney is using the custody agreement unduly

According to the filings, Sayed claims Haney is exercising the terms of their custody “in an unduly burdensome way.” She claims that she is unable to post any pictures of her child unless Haney is involved in the post. Sayed also presented three exhibits to prove her point. One showed text messages between the two, where she had asked to post pictures of the baby in matching pajamas.

Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz American boxer Devin Haney is seen during a pre-fight press conference at the Richmond Rowing Club in Melbourne, Friday, June 3, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLUISxASCUIx 20220603001665998617

However, Haney wasn’t okay with the post, so he responded, stating, “nothing with the baby.” Sayed was, however, allowed to post a picture of the child, where she was watching Haney’s fight in Saudi Arabia in October 2025. According to her, the main reason behind her demand to change the terms of custody is that “social media is an important part of how I share my life with friends, family, and with my social media followers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Khrome, and her representation on my social media account, is important to me, and I want the right to be able to post her without the requirement of Devin’s approval, which I believe to be unduly withheld without judicial intervention,” she added in her declaration. A hearing on the matter has been set for later this month, but Haney or Sayed has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

This, however, wasn’t the first time these two have met in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Devin Haney sued Leena Sayed for $350,000

Last year, Devin Haney sued Sayed, seeking the return of $350,000 worth of luxury gifts he claims were tied to their now-canceled wedding. According to a lawsuit filed at the time in Los Angeles County and reviewed by TMZ, Haney alleges he gave Sayed high-end items under the expectation that they would marry.

With the engagement over, the boxer argues California law requires the gifts to be returned and claims the situation has caused him more than $500,000 in damages. Sayed’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, strongly denied Haney’s claims, calling the lawsuit retaliatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An extension of his campaign to punish her for having obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him,” Kaplan told TMZ, adding, “He needs to get real.”

It appears Leena Sayed is determined to gain greater autonomy over how she lives her life with her daughter. But the question remains whether the court will grant that request. What do you think?