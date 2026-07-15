Devin Haney’s Monthly Income Leaked as Custody Battle With Ex-Fiancée Reaches Settlement

After a year, Devin Haney and his ex-fiancée, Layla Saeed, have finally resolved their legal dispute. The two appeared in the Los Angeles Family Court to settle their differences over child support, custody, and restraining orders. In the process, however, the WBO welterweight champion’s massive income was also revealed.

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According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the court granted Devin Haney joint custody of his and Layla Saeed’s one-year-old daughter, Khrome. However, the boxer was also ordered to pay $20,000 per month in child support to his former partner. While that may seem like a substantial amount, it pales in comparison to Haney’s reported monthly income of $435,699, which was disclosed during the hearings. Based on those figures, the former undisputed lightweight champion earns approximately $5,228,388 per year.

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The 27-year-old may be earning a substantial amount from his fights, endorsements, and other business ventures, but it’s unclear whether the reported monthly figure reflects his actual salary. In child support cases, courts typically calculate payments based on a parent’s gross or adjusted gross income, which may differ from their take-home earnings. Regardless, it’s fair to assume that Haney is unlikely to have any trouble meeting the court-ordered payments.

Coming back to the actual child support ruling, TMZ reported that Haney has been granted visitation rights with his daughter. However, until she turns three years old, Haney must visit the one-year-old only in the presence of either a professional nanny or his mother. Beyond that, the former couple mutually agreed to drop all suits against each other and accepted a “non-disparagement clause,” preventing either side from speaking negatively about the other.

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Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz American boxer Devin Haney is seen during a pre-fight press conference at the Richmond Rowing Club in Melbourne, Friday, June 3, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLUISxASCUIx 20220603001665998617

The two began dating in mid-2023, and by the end of the year, they were engaged. However, cracks began appearing in 2024 when a leaked prison phone call between Leena and rapper Young Thug went viral.

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But Leena publicly clarified that the recording was from 2022 and predated her relationship with Haney. In December, the two got into an altercation after which they separated. After their daughter was born in January 2025, the two remained amicable until a dispute between them led Sayed to file a Temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO) against Haney, citing the December 2024 physical altercation and other alleged incidents.

While in the beginning, the three-division world champion denied all accusations, in August, Devin Haney filed a civil lawsuit against Leena in Los Angeles, accusing his ex-fiancée of extortion, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming she is weaponizing false abuse narratives to extract money and restrict his access to their child. Once the two broke off the engagement, it quickly spiraled into the court case that, thankfully, has now come to a conclusion.

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Interestingly, the MMA world witnessed something similar earlier this year when Ilia Topuria and his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, finalized their divorce settlement in February. It’s worth noting, however, that Haney’s case did not involve a divorce, as he and Layla Saeed were never married.

Now that he has put this personal chapter behind him, Haney will undoubtedly be looking ahead to his return to the ring. In fact, a new fight is already on the horizon whenever the former champion decides to return.

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Devin Haney’s father calls out Shakur Stevenson

For a while, Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson has remained one of the marquee matchups the boxing world has been longing to see. Now, the heat has finally started building. Devin’s father, Bill Haney, has publicly called out the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion for a 144-pound catchweight showdown. However, there appears to be a deadline from the Haney camp to make the fight happen.

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“Devin Haney doesn’t need to drop anything first,” Bill Haney wrote on X. “Sign the 144 lb bout agreement, or DHP moves on.”

Well, that’s definitely a strong callout from Bill Haney to Shakur Stevenson. However, the 29-year-old former Olympic silver medalist has insisted that Devin Haney is now his top priority.

“I wasn’t really thinking about Devin, but out of nowhere, him and [his father] Bill Haney started calling my name,” Stevenson said on Inside the Ring. “So, since they started calling my name, I’m a guy who likes to answer phone calls. Devin right now is my No. 1 priority.”

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With that, we could be on the verge of one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year. Adding even more intrigue, Zuffa Boxing recently signed Shakur Stevenson to a multi-million-dollar deal. So, who knows? Dana White may now be eager to stage the fight under his own banner, especially with Haney’s legal case finally behind him.