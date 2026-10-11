“Did Arnold Even Know Who You Were?”: Ryan Garcia’s Photo With Schwarzenegger Leaves Fans Baffled

Ryan Garcia’s rising stardom in the boxing world makes it hardly surprising for him to click a photo with a Hollywood star. But when the Californian shared a frame with the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, the fans could not seem to hold their baffled expressions.

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The reigning WBC champion posted the photo with the former governor of California on his social media accounts.

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“A great heart and a great soul 🙏❤️Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Garcia wrote on Instagram.

The collaboration between the world-renowned actor and the boxer has taken the internet by storm. Garcia posted the picture with Schwarzenegger on Instagram around 6 hours ago, and it racked up almost 90k likes. That shows it blew up among the fans.

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At first, the link-up between them looked quite random. However, Schwarzenegger’s comment on Garcia’s post clarified that they linked up for an After-School All-Stars charity event that supports underprivileged children. The actor and politician thanked ‘King Ry’ for raising money that helped the kids.

“You are a champion in more ways than one,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Thank you for helping @afterschoolallstars raise so much money tonight to help our kids.”

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Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 18 – Ryan Garcia at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Grand Arrival at the MGM GRAND in Las Vegas,

Schwarzenegger and Garcia’s meetup generated traction on social media. However, this is not the first time the 28-year-old Californian has crossed paths with someone famous from Hollywood. In 2019, Ryan Garcia was also spotted with Sylvester Stallone, who is famous for the Rocky movie franchise.

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On the other hand, the 79-year-old has historically maintained ties with legendary boxers like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Now, Schwarzenegger has added Ryan Garcia to the list.

For those reasons, fans were completely taken by surprise by the collaboration, and they reacted to the link by sharing bewildered reactions online.

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Fans react after Ryan Garcia meets with Arnold Schwarzenegger

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Did Arnold even know who you were?” Another fan wrote, “Damn! 🤦🏻‍♀️ I thought it was a wax figure of Chuck Norris!! 🤣.” A curious fan then asked, “You brought the belt to his house? Why 😂.”

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It remains unclear whether Schwarzenegger knew Garcia, because it is the first time they have interacted publicly. But the WBC champion did not bring his belt merely to show off to the legendary action star. He purposefully carried the belt as a champion promoting a charity event.

Another fan made a funny comment, writing, “The Terminator and Johnny Cage.” This was followed by another baffled user writing in pure disbelief, “Real or AI?”

The fan’s suspicion that the picture could be AI-generated is not out of the ordinary. Many pictures are getting polished while maintaining realistic details, which makes it hard to identify which are actually legitimate. But Arnold’s comment on Garcia’s post came from a verified account, and that is proof enough that they have actually met.

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Another fan, who seemed very appreciative of the link-up, wrote, “I love this picture The Terminator and The king 👑❤️.” A user did not find two stars from different occupations meeting impressive, writing, “Not good.”

Undoubtedly, Ryan Garcia and Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully grabbed the spotlight. And it seems more could follow after ‘King Ry’ recently beat Conor Benn at a Zuffa Boxing event.