Diddy’s Last-Ditch Donald Trump Pardon Plea Takes Unexpected Mike Tyson Turn

“I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best.” That’s Mike Tyson, expressing sympathy for disgraced music mogul Sean P. Diddy Combs in a 2024 interview. Diddy wasn’t convicted by this time, remember. This, of course, followed his trial, where prosecutors were seeking racketeering charges.

But he was ultimately convicted of prostitution-related charges. Combs is now supposed to spend 50 months in prison, but it appears he doesn’t want to serve that time. So, he enlisted the help of Mike Tyson as a bridge between him and President Donald Trump in a bid to secure a presidential pardon.

Mike Tyson was nervous but soldiered on

According to The Sun, the former heavyweight champion personally delivered a handwritten letter from Diddy to President Trump. This appears to have happened in November during a visit to the White House. Even Trump has acknowledged that he was given a letter by Mike Tyson, telling The New York Times that Combs “asked me for a pardon,” which “came through a letter.”

However, Trump has also claimed that he has no intention of granting the disgraced music mogul clemency in the matter. As for Tyson, The Sun reports that the boxer was approached by Diddy’s associate to personally deliver the letter. The outlet revealed that Tyson “was feeling nervous about it,” but ultimately decided to pass the message to Trump during his visit to the White House.

Tyson himself hasn’t commented on delivering the letter, and the White House doesn’t deny that the letter came from Mike Tyson. Regardless, Diddy might not be getting that presidential pardon, and his troubles have just begun.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might be going broke

A few years ago, the idea that Sean Combs was going broke would have made people laugh out loud. But today, it could be a real possibility, or at least, it’s a hint at his financial strain. The jailed music mogul has quietly sold his matte black Gulfstream G550 while behind bars, a move insiders say was anything but routine.

One source stressed, “This was not some routine upgrade or a discretionary sale made for convenience,” adding that it was “a calculated move driven by the need to free up cash and protect what resources remained.” According to reports, his jet is valued between $15 million and $20 million—and its sale could be a signal of his falling financial health.

“The moment the registration was altered, it was obvious this was a permanent exit rather than a temporary arrangement,” another aviation insider noted. The insider added that such moves usually reflect “significant financial or legal pressure,” reinforcing speculation that Diddy’s fortune may be shrinking fast.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may have escaped harsh punishment by the law, but his social and financial standing seems irreparable. At least, he has Mike Tyson, who was willing to help him. What do you make of Tyson’s help to Combs?