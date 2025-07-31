Dillian Whyte Savages Derek Chisora for Turning Down $2.6 Million Moses Itauma Offer

Ever since his loss to Tyson Fury in 2022, Dillian Whyte has been looking for that one fight that will resurrect his career. Recently, when Riyadh Season revealed that the 37-year-old would take on rising star Moses Itauma in Saudi Arabia on August 16th, it felt like the perfect matchup to reignite his career.

Itauma is dominating the heavyweight division, racking up 12 consecutive victories with no losses to his name. Moreover, His Excellency is all in on the 20-year-old, seeing him as the future star of the heavyweight division. A win against Itauma would undoubtedly launch ‘The Body Snatcher’ back into the spotlight. This matchup looks like a clear-cut decision, right? Hold on a second. Derek Chisora, a seasoned heavyweight and former rival of Dillian Whyte, has a problem with this matchup.

Dillian Whyte set the record straight for his former rival

Recently, it came out that Derek Chisora himself got the opportunity to fight Moses Itauma. However, he rejected the plan, despite getting a guaranteed $2.6 million payday. And consequently, Riyadh Season approached Dillian Whyte, and he immediately accepted the clash. Something that didn’t sit right with ‘The War.’ Recently, the Jamaican heavyweight revealed to The Ring that after accepting Riyadh’s offer, he immediately got a call from the 41-year-old veteran.

“Why are you taking this fight? And I said, bro, because I ain’t scared and I’m in the game to fight. And he goes, but why? I said, bro, why am I taking advice from you when I spanked you twice? I said, bro, I almost ended your life, bro. So why am I taking advice from you?” he said, revealing the back-and-forth between the duo. Whyte even mocked Chisora, calling him out for derailing his retirement match. “You have to fight. We’re not getting older, bro. You’re 70,000 years old, bro,” he added.

The 37-year-old boxer brutally trolled Chisora’s ‘War’ moniker, calling him out for his hypocrisy. “[He is] willing to fight anyone, and then all of a sudden, because something’s a big challenge or there’s some danger strings attached to it, ah, no, I don’t want to fight,” he added.

Dillian Whyte was fuming with Derek Chisora over rejecting the $2 million offer. According to him, the 41-year-old won’t get a better offer than this, and if he waits any longer, the situation might be completely different. The Jamaican concluded his tirade by calling his former rival a “very deluded, strange, weird, awkward kind of guy.”

Undoubtedly, turning down a multi-million dollar fight against a top heavyweight prospect is a surprising choice. Since the news broke, fans have been eager to uncover the motive behind Derek Chisora’s decision. Let’s hear it from the man himself.

Derek Chisora’s dream farewell

Since his 49th fight earlier this year, Derek Chisora has been searching for a perfect farewell match to conclude his career. Since the declaration, ‘The War’ has been offered many opponents, but so far, it has rejected every fight, including the Moses Itauma clash. Recently, the 41-year-old appeared in an interview with talkSPORT, revealing his reason to reject the said fight.

“I had a phone call a couple of weeks ago. They offered me to fight Moses Itauma in Saudi,” the Zimbabwean-British boxer shared during the interview. “I said how much? They said a couple of million, and I said ‘Nah, I’m out,'” he added. For Chisora, his farewell fight will shape his legacy and stands as a significant milestone. He will relentlessly pursue his dream opponent, ignoring any thoughts of money.

He has teased the likes of Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. Moreover, last year, before his return to the ring, Dillian Whyte even proposed a trilogy bout as a potential send-off for Chisora. The Mbare native faces a steady stream of challengers, and turning down the Itauma fight won’t carry significant weight. Ultimately, it all hinges on his decision. What’s your take on this?