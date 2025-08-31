Dillon Danis’ Boxing Future Sealed as $100M Misfits CEO Announces Next Fight With a Surprise

Dillon Danis finally returned to mixed martial arts, and he did it in dominant fashion. It took him just 15 seconds to lock in a guillotine choke on Warren Spencer and force the tap. Afterward, Danis made his presence felt in front of the Misfits crowd, even securing his next opponent on the spot. Former strongman Eddie Hall stepped into the ring for a faceoff, and the two agreed to fight in the near future.

Naturally, the media wanted to know if this was truly the matchup Dillon Danis had in mind, a clash with a much larger opponent who outweighs him by hundreds of pounds. Conor McGregor’s former teammate was clear, insisting Hall would need to slim down to at least the UFC heavyweight limit of 265 pounds. As a welterweight by UFC standards, Danis argued it was only fair. It’s a steep challenge for Hall, but he seems more than ready to take it on, especially now that $100M Misfits CEO Olajide Olayinka Williams, better known as KSI, has also announced his next fight with a surprise twist.

Dillon Danis demands level playing field with next opponent

Just hours ago, Misfits Boxing dropped a new video on YouTube featuring KSI giving his thoughts on Misfits 22, only to be interrupted mid-interview by Eddie Hall. A reporter quickly turned to Hall, who was standing next to KSI, and asked, “Didn’t you just face off with Dillon [Danis]?” Hall didn’t hold back, replying, “Yeah, so that motherf—er said on camera, shook hands, [and said] if I get under 300 lbs, we can fight. He agreed to that.”

Hall, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man, made his professional MMA debut earlier this year, weighing in at 334 pounds before brutally knocking out Mariusz Pudzianowski in the opening round. Now, after Danis’ lightning-fast submission win over Warren Spencer, Hall made his way into the ring to stake his claim at a fight.

The reporter pressed further, asking, “Oh really?” KSI quickly jumped in to confirm, saying, “We will make that happen.” The reporter then pushed them to seal the deal with a handshake, which Hall and KSI did on the spot. KSI, who famously pulled out of a scheduled fight with Dillon Danis just eight days before their March 29, 2025 bout due to illness, added, “We will happily make that happen.”

For the fight to be official, however, Danis has made it clear that Hall must drop another 35 pounds to hit the MMA heavyweight limit of 265. That’s a weight Hall hasn’t seen since his teenage years, and a drastic cut for someone who once tipped the scales at over 430 pounds. Still, Hall appears unfazed, revealing, “I have got 64 lbs to lose. Give me 12 weeks, I will lose it.” KSI responded with a laugh, “Oh sick. Alright. On the treadmill.” And just as Dillon Danis is all in for the fight, Eddie Hall is equally committed. And this isn’t the first time Dillon Danis’ opponent has made his demands crystal clear.

Clear answer shuts down Dillon Danis’ snide remarks

Eddie Hall has been pushing for a fight with Dillon Danis for quite some time, even claiming he called up Misfits Boxing to say, “You’ve got to make this fight happen now.” Following their recent face-to-face at a boxing event, Hall said he’s willing to cut an incredible 64 pounds in just 12 weeks to make the matchup happen. For him, it’s personal, he’s had enough of Danis’ “snide comments.”

“He’s been talking sh-t for a long time, making snide comments on social media, so I thought I’d put my money where my mouth is. He wanted me to get under 400lb, which I am, so I said I’d get under 300 if he shakes my hand there and then, which he did,” Hall told Bloody Elbow. “So give me 12 weeks to lose 64lb and I will come in and rock his f—ing chin… Honestly, I just need one good shot on his face and he’ll regret shaking my hand.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Industry voices also point out that this will be Danis’ first MMA bout since Bellator 222 in 2019, making the Hall fight less about rankings and more about selling entertainment value. If Hall truly trims down near 265, the matchup instantly becomes a viral event, similar to when strongman Hafthor Björnsson boxed Eddie Hall in 2022.

While the fight may look like a massive mismatch on paper, the positive takeaway is that Dillon Danis is finally back in action with an opponent lined up. Misfits Boxing appears eager to make it official, Danis is on board, and Hall insists he’ll be in shape within 12 weeks, meaning a showdown by late November seems very likely. It promises to be an intriguing spectacle, but the real question is: who do you think wins if Eddie Hall and Dillon Danis face off?