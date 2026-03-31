Dmitry Bivol Returns to Russia After Four Years for Light Heavyweight Title Fight

The uncertainty around Dmitry Bivol (24-1) and his next fight has finally ended. The unified light heavyweight champion stayed out of the ring for over a year after winning his rematch against Artur Beterbiev in February last year. Since then, he and Beterbiev split their encounters 1-1, which kept boxing fans eagerly waiting for updates on Bivol’s return, which got delayed as a result of a back surgery. Now that Bivol is in recovery and back in the gym, the official date and location of his next bout have been confirmed.

Red Corner MMA on X revealed the details of Bivol’s long-awaited comeback. He will face his IBF mandatory challenger, Michael Eifert, in his homecoming fight in Russia after more than four years.

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“Dmitry Bivol returns to headline an RCC Boxing Night on May 30 in Yekaterinburg, defending his (unified) light heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert,” the post read. “Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) looks to continue his dominant run after victories over Canelo Álvarez and Artur Beterbiev… The bout takes place at the 12,000-seat UMMC Arena as Bivol fights in Russia for the first time in years.”

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Rumors about Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert first surfaced in early March. Originally, organizers scheduled the bout for the unified light heavyweight titles (WBO, WBA, and IBF) at the Pyramids of Giza on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven undercard on May 23 as part of a DAZN event. However, for reasons that remain unclear, they later moved the fight to Russia.

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As a result, fans will now get to witness two blockbuster bouts in just two weeks. More importantly, this fight carries added significance for the Russian champ, as he last competed in Russia over four years ago. It will also mark his second appearance under RCC Boxing, following his successful WBA title defense against Umar Salamov in 2021.

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Still, this matchup presents some unique challenges for Dmitry Bivol. Although he holds high-profile victories over fighters like Artur Beterbiev and Canelo Álvarez, he has reached 35 years of age. On top of that, injury and surgery forced him to cancel a previously planned trilogy bout with Artur Beterbiev. Now, returning from this setback, Bivol will defend his titles against a 28-year-old, hungry German contender.

Who is Michael Eifert, and what makes him a threat to Dmitry Bivol’s titles?

Right now in the boxing world, Dmitry Bivol stands as one of the sport’s biggest names, largely thanks to his superior skills and victory over elite contenders like Artur Beterbiev. The two have fought twice, going the full 12 rounds in both matches and giving everything inside the ring. Yet, fans still debate who is truly the best, as the series currently sits at 1-1. Initially, the Russian champ wanted to face Beterbiev in an immediate trilogy, but the WBC ordered him to fight David Benavidez instead.

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Unwilling to take that fight, Dmitry Bivol vacated the belt to keep the trilogy option alive. Now, he faces Michael Eifert. The No. 1-ranked IBF light heavyweight is emerging as one of the rising stars in the division. The 28-year-old has already completed 14 professional bouts. Along the way, he has faced opponents such as Jean Pascal, Carlos Eduardo, and Adriano Sperandio for the IBF Intercontinental LHW title.

Eifert lost only once in 2020 against Tom Dzemski, but he quickly bounced back with a win in the rematch and has stayed undefeated since. Michael Eifert fights from an orthodox stance and, along the way, has knocked out five opponents in his career. Now, as he prepares to face Dmitry Bivol, fans are watching closely to see if this rising German contender can hand the Russian his second career defeat.