Dmitry Bivol Reveals Key Aspect for Terence Crawford to Beat Canelo Alvarez

Defeating Canelo Alvarez is an endeavor many have pursued, but only a select few have succeeded. Dmitry Bivol is one of those rare individuals. On May 2nd, 2022, he took on the challenge, stared down the barrel, and came out victorious. So, it’s only fitting that the former undisputed light heavyweight champion shares his wisdom with Terence Crawford, who is now preparing to face the same daunting task.

Crawford and Canelo are set to clash on September 13th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix. Billed as the “Fight of the Century,” Crawford is moving up two weight classes in what he calls a pursuit of legacy. Yet, critics highlight his size disadvantage and Canelo’s history of crushing championship dreams, suggesting Crawford could be in for a harsh reality check. Amid the noise, Dmitry Bivol has revealed a crucial key that could help ‘Bud’ pull off the upset.

“It was about [the] size of Crawford,” was what Bivol thought when he heard the Omaha puncher would fight ‘Cinnamon’ during an interview with The Ring. He questioned whether traversing two weight classes was really the right move. However, those doubts came to an end when he laid eyes on the 37-year-old during an event in Riyadh. Bivol acknowledged that Crawford does have a good chance of winning, but he has his doubts.

“But there [are] a lot of small things [that] we don’t know how he will deal with,” Bivol cautioned. “He needs to get used to the power and pressure of 168 because it’s a big difference, to be honest.” Bivol acknowledged that Crawford might adapt to the new weight class, depending on the quality of his training camp and how he feels on fight night. The Russian boxer also highlighted Crawford’s impressive skill set — particularly his ability to switch stances — which could give him an edge. However, Bivol emphasized that one key factor may ultimately determine the outcome of the fight.

“It’s not [only] about getting used to the power, it’s also about [him being] mentally ready because when people are not prepared, mentally, they [are] afraid or scared, [and] become weak,” Bivol said, emphasizing the importance of mentality. Bivol pointed out Canelo’s past bouts against the likes of Jermell Charlo and Callum Smith to get his point across. “At the same time, we saw how Canelo was fighting against [other] guys like Charlo, maybe Smith. Callum Smith and we saw the huge difference. I think it’s not because of weight class, it’s about the mentality of the opponents.”

via Imago Boxen: 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09.12.2024 Terence Crawford *** Boxing 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09 12 2024 Terence Crawford

For context, Canelo absolutely dominated the two boxers throughout the fight, producing unanimous decision wins. Regardless, Bivol believed that Crawford has a strong mentality, fueled by his pursuit of legacy. “He’s strong mentally, and he wants this fight from the core, how I see and it gives him credit with this mentality to get the power from 168,” Bivol said. However, even just mentality won’t be enough, says Bivol. “This is the combination,” Bevol said during the interview, who says Crawford needs to have the right mentality alongside training to prepare for super middleweight.

While Bivol is reluctant to predict Crawford’s win outright, others are much more confident.

Stephen A. Smith predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

With just over a month left in the fight, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made his pick loud and clear. While appearing on the Art of Ward podcast, Smith didn’t flinch when he was presented with the hot question. “Crawford, Crawford, Crawford. I’m not hesitating. Crawford. I’m not even hesitating,” Smith said.

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX vs Jermell Charlo USA – Weigh-in ceremony Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX during the weigh-in ceremony prior to the Boxing fight against Jermell Charlo USA, at the T-Mobile Arena Explanade on September 29, 2023. brbr Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX durante la ceremonia de pesaje previo a la pelea de Box contra Jermell Charlo USA, en la Explanada del Arena T-Mobile el 29 de septiembre de 2023. LAS VEGAS NEVADA ESTADOS UNIDOS PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xDavidxLeahx 20230929183529_BOX_2023_ALV_CHA_WEIGH_ALVAREZ44.

He acknowledged Canelo’s greatness, but he believes Crawford’s technical skills and speed will be the difference-maker. “I love Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo by decision,” he said. “If you can box and you can move, you can beat Canelo. You can outpoint him.” Despite his confidence, Smith warned that things can go wrong for Crawford.

“Crawford could find himself in trouble if he decides to engage with Canelo… Canelo is the naturally bigger, stronger fighter.”, Smith concluded.

It appears Terence Crawford continues to amass support from experts about his chances against Canelo Alvarez. However, predictions against Canelo aren’t anything new — he has proved people wrong before. The question is, can he do it again?