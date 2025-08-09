Dmitry Bivol Reveals Surgery Update Behind Artur Beterbiev Trilogy Refusal

Last year, Dmitry Bivol locked horns with Artur Beterbiev in what stood as the most consequential two fights of his career. The first clash saw him yield to a razor-thin majority decision, but the sequel was etched in his destiny, as he clinched a hard-fought majority decision victory. Anticipation swelled for a decisive rubber match, yet capricious fate decreed otherwise.

Although both fighters expressed a keen desire to stage one final clash in Russia—with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh anticipated to orchestrate the event—the bout ultimately disintegrated. Artur Beterbiev alleged that Dmitry Bivol had withdrawn, a claim that left him seething. Now, however, Bivol has unveiled the reason behind his withdrawal—a medical procedure, which was long overdue.

“Following my doctor’s advice, I had to undergo surgery for a past back injury which I’ve been dealing with for over ten years,” Bivol wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture from a hospital bed with his doctor. “It kept getting worse with each training camp. Everything went well, and I’m feeling much better already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dmitry Bivol (@bivol_d)

He added that he will be in a 6-8 week recovery period, but after that, he will begin training for his next rendezvous in the ring. “Thank you all for your support—I look forward to new challenges in the next year,” he concluded, revealing 2025 won’t see any action from him. In the meantime, Beterbiev was unwilling to wait for Bivol, as he moved on to his next adventure.

Beterbiev is now slated to face WBA No. 11 contender Deon Nicholson on November 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Just a day ago, Beterbiev broke his silence on the aborted trilogy with Bivol, offering his candid reflections on the collapse of the bout.

Artur Beterbiev doesn’t intend to wait any longer for Dmitry Bivol

Disheartened by Bivol’s delay in arranging the third fight, Beterbiev sounded bitter in his comments about the cancelled third fight. “Our next fight was supposed to take place in Russia,” Beterbiev wrote in an Instagram post yesterday. “We were offered great conditions, which were almost impossible to refuse.”

via Imago

Claiming he had done everything to make the fight happen, Beterbiev added, “But my opponent chose the path of retreat again.” Beterbiev, who gave Bivol the opportunity to redeem himself after the first fight, was done waiting. “I’ve waited long enough, and I don’t intend to wait any longer. Sitting around doing nothing while someone else is resting is too much.”

It seems Artur Beterbiev was unaware of the circumstances that compelled Dmitry Bivol to withdraw from their much-anticipated trilogy. Perhaps he now knows, but hasn’t commented on the matter. For the moment, the destiny of these two Russian titans hangs in the balance—and only time will reveal whether their paths will cross again. What do you make of the situation?