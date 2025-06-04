Does Imane Khelif Have Children, and Is She Married? All About the Olympic Boxer’s Family

Imane Khelif of Algeria may have concluded her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign with a gold medal around her neck, but she continues to make headlines even nine months after the Games wrapped up. World Boxing—the new governing body appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2028 LA Olympics—made an announcement regarding Khelif.

It said Khelif will be required to undergo a mandatory gender assessment to remain eligible for future competitions. Later, the sanctioning body apologized for specifically mentioning Khelif in their statement. But that’s not the only reason she’s in the spotlight. Beyond her future in amateur boxing, fans are increasingly curious about Khelif’s life outside of boxing, particularly her romantic relationships and whether she has any children.

All we know about Imane Khelif’s kids and husband

Despite her growing popularity since the Olympics, as of the time of writing, Imane Khelif is not married and doesn’t have any children. Notably, there are no details about her relationships available in the public domain, nor has she ever shared any details about plans to tie the knot. The 26-year-old appears to be focused on her boxing career, which has brought her highs and controversial lows.

via Imago Sports News – August 9, 2024 August 06 2024: Imane Khelif Algeria celebrates gold on Day 14 of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Roland Garros, Paris, France. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM. Credit Image: Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Media Paris France EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240809_zma_c04_191.jpg UlrikxPedersenx csmphotothree279493

As for whether Khelif can ever have children, there is no definitive information proving her ability to have children. Some reports suggest she might be suffering from a rare condition, which resulted in her having XY chromosomes instead of the XX chromosomal pairing. Individuals with such a condition are typically unable to bear children. Despite that, Khelif herself has not addressed the subject, and her ability to have children remains speculative.

Imane Khelif’s family and early life

Imane Khelif was born on May 2, 1999, in Tiaret, a northern Algerian city known for its passion for sports. She grew up in a modest household, raised by her father, Amar Khelif, and mother, Nasria, who remain her strongest supporters. From a young age, Imane showed a deep love for athletics, starting with football and later transitioning to boxing. According to Amar, Imane’s passion for sports began at just six years old.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Boxing – Women’s 66kg – Final – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – August 09, 2024. Imane Khelif of Algeria celebrates winning against Liu Yang of China. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Her family has always stood by her, especially during the recent gender eligibility controversy. Amar proudly defends his daughter, calling her a champion who has “honored” their family. He even shared an official document confirming her gender, stating, “This document doesn’t lie.” Despite international speculation, Imane’s community in Tiaret, including the local boxing club, continues to rally behind her.

That being said, despite what critics say about Imane Khalif, the 26-year-old seems to have a regular family like everybody else. While not much is known about her personal life, it’s for the best because of the hate she has received online. What are your thoughts on the matter?