Does Imane Khelif Have Children, and Is She Married? All About the Olympic Boxer’s Family

Imane Khelif of Algeria may have concluded her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign with a gold medal around her neck, but she continues to make headlines even nine months after the Games wrapped up. World Boxing—the new governing body appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2028 LA Olympics—made an announcement regarding Khelif.
It said Khelif will be required to undergo a mandatory gender assessment to remain eligible for future competitions. Later, the sanctioning body apologized for specifically mentioning Khelif in their statement. But that’s not the only reason she’s in the spotlight. Beyond her future in amateur boxing, fans are increasingly curious about Khelif’s life outside of boxing, particularly her romantic relationships and whether she has any children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
All we know about Imane Khelif’s kids and husband
Despite her growing popularity since the Olympics, as of the time of writing, Imane Khelif is not married and doesn’t have any children. Notably, there are no details about her relationships available in the public domain, nor has she ever shared any details about plans to tie the knot. The 26-year-old appears to be focused on her boxing career, which has brought her highs and controversial lows.
As for whether Khelif can ever have children, there is no definitive information proving her ability to have children. Some reports suggest she might be suffering from a rare condition, which resulted in her having XY chromosomes instead of the XX chromosomal pairing. Individuals with such a condition are typically unable to bear children. Despite that, Khelif herself has not addressed the subject, and her ability to have children remains speculative.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Imane Khelif’s family and early life
Imane Khelif was born on May 2, 1999, in Tiaret, a northern Algerian city known for its passion for sports. She grew up in a modest household, raised by her father, Amar Khelif, and mother, Nasria, who remain her strongest supporters. From a young age, Imane showed a deep love for athletics, starting with football and later transitioning to boxing. According to Amar, Imane’s passion for sports began at just six years old.
What’s your perspective on:
Is the focus on Imane Khelif's personal life fair, or should her boxing achievements take center stage?
Have an interesting take?
Her family has always stood by her, especially during the recent gender eligibility controversy. Amar proudly defends his daughter, calling her a champion who has “honored” their family. He even shared an official document confirming her gender, stating, “This document doesn’t lie.” Despite international speculation, Imane’s community in Tiaret, including the local boxing club, continues to rally behind her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
That being said, despite what critics say about Imane Khalif, the 26-year-old seems to have a regular family like everybody else. While not much is known about her personal life, it’s for the best because of the hate she has received online. What are your thoughts on the matter?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Is the focus on Imane Khelif's personal life fair, or should her boxing achievements take center stage?