Does Manny Pacquiao’s Daughter Train MMA? Fact-Checking Viral Training Clip

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao earned his place not only as one of the greatest boxers of all time, but also as one of the humblest and kindest people ever born. While many veteran boxers at his level flaunt extravagant lifestyles, Pacquiao chooses to live simply. Likewise, his sons and daughters follow the same principle, working hard and carving their own paths instead of relying on his wealth.

Recently, a video clip from an MMA gym went viral, showing a Filipino girl going through an intense training session. On social media X, a page called ‘La Flor Amarilla’ shared the clip, showing the girl doing push-ups and planking with the caption, “training sessions of Manny Pacquiao’s daughter.” Naturally, the video shocked many, as no one knew Pacquiao’s daughters practiced combat sports. But is it true?

Are Manny Pacquiao’s daughters involved in MMA or combat sports?

Manny Pacquiao has two daughters: Mary Divine Grace “Princess” Pacquiao, in her early 20s, and Queen Elizabeth “Queenie” Pacquiao, in her early teens. However, the speculation ended when people discovered that the girl in the video is actually a Filipino model known as Black Angel.

“The woman in the video is Thai fitness model Blackangel and has no relation with Filipino former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.”

In fact, Black Angel’s Instagram confirmed it, and Pacquiao himself emphasized that he never wanted MMA or any other dangerous sports for his children. After all, ‘PacMan’ entered boxing out of necessity, not choice.

“It pains me that he is boxing because I know how hard it is. I told him, ‘Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty… You, you don’t need to box,'” Pacquiao’s elder son said on broadcaster ABS-CBN years ago.

Today, Manny Pacquiao stands as one of the richest boxing legends in history and no longer needs money. Meanwhile, his children follow diverse paths, from medical careers to singing and rapping.

In fact, many fans don’t know, and even Pacquiao’s family avoids keeping boxing gloves or anything related to the sport at home. Still, despite his wishes for them to stay away from boxing or MMA, two of his sons have already started making a name for themselves in the boxing world.

Pacquiao shares his wife’s response to their son’s first professional fight

“Boxing is hard. They shouldn’t enter it,” Manny Pacquiao revealed years ago, making it clear that he did not want his children to pursue the sport. Yet last year, his elder son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” ‘PacMan,’ broke his father’s wishes and made his professional boxing debut in November. In fact, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao’s decision to enter amateur boxing in 2019 had already made his mother cry.

“His mommy had cried several times telling him, ‘Don’t go into boxing, son,'” Pacquiao said of his wife, Jinkee, who had also urged the 40-year-old boxer to retire. “He really wants to do it,” Manny Pacquiao added.

Seeing their son’s determination and skill, Manny Pacquiao and his wife eventually decided to support his choice. Beyond Emmanuel Pacquiao, fans also know that another of Pacquiao’s sons from an extramarital affair, Emmanuel “Eman” Joseph Bacosa Pacquiao, has built a 7-1 record under Manny Pacquiao’s personal guidance.

This clearly proves that true talent cannot stay hidden. Now, Manny Pacquiao’s sons carry a piece of their father’s legacy, and fans will be excited to watch how their careers develop in the coming years.