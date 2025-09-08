Does Terence Crawford Own 40 Houses? Real Estate Investments, Current Residence, and More

The sweet science has always been about timing. For Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, timing has delivered him world titles, paydays worth millions, and now a chance to face Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster clash on September 13. Yet away from the ring, his investments tell another story. The fans have often wondered: how many houses does he actually own, and where does he live?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The answer takes us from social media showcases of mansions to family homes in Omaha, and even to vacant lots transformed into symbols of legacy. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the empire ‘Bud’ has built from his boxing career!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford flaunts his mansion

When Crawford beat Errol Spence Jr. and pocketed a cool $25 million, he didn’t rush to flaunt cars or jewelry. Instead, he showed off a kingdom in the making. In November 2023, he shared a photo on Instagram, not of his gloves, but of the grand entrance to his future mansion.

“The palace at Chateau Crawford’s coming soon…” he wrote, a caption both simple and bold. The image revealed twin staircases framing the walkway to his new home. This wasn’t just a house. It was a statement. The fighter who dismantled Spence in the ring was now building a fortress worthy of his crown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although more details about ‘Chateau Crawford’ remain unavailable at the time of writing, it’s clear that his success has extended far beyond just prize money. So, where does ‘Bud’ live right now?

AD

Where does Terence Crawford live?

Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford never turned his back on his roots. He still lives there with his family, a local hero celebrated for putting his city on the world map. When fight camps roll around, though, he shifts to Colorado Springs, where altitude and focus sharpen his edge.

Terence Crawford has also turned Omaha into a hub for his ventures. He runs B&B Gym, a non-profit academy training kids between six and eighteen in both boxing and life skills. Alongside it sits The TBC Shop, where his fans can buy memorabilia and merchandise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But it’s real estate that might be his boldest play. As per a report by Sports Illustrated, by his own admission, Crawford owns more than 40 houses, six apartment complexes, and several storefronts across Nebraska. He may not disclose their total worth, but the scale alone speaks volumes. His investments show a fighter thinking far beyond his final bell, as we now shift our focus to what he did after he secured his first massive payday!

Terence Crawford’s first house after his millionaire status

Crawford’s journey into property didn’t begin with mansions. It started with burned-out lots and family homes. In a GQ interview on YouTube, he broke it down by confessing, “I started buying houses. I paid $250,000 for one of ’em. I got it built from the ground up. It had caught on fire and it was vacant and I just bought the land for $6,000 and then built a house there. That’s on Terence Bud Crawford Street. I believe real estate is the way for me. Guy ain’t making no more land.”

His heart was just as much in family as in finance. He spent $80,000 remodeling his grandmother’s house, redoing everything from the roof to the siding. He bought homes for his sisters. He even invested in his own gym and two vehicles for his family. “I believe that’s what I did with my first $1 million,” Crawford reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That first million didn’t just buy comfort; it built a foundation. One that grew into dozens of properties and a reputation as a shrewd investor outside the ring.

Now, as he prepares to face Canelo Alvarez on September 13 in Las Vegas, Crawford is fighting on two fronts, one inside the ring and one in the real estate market. So, does Terence Crawford own 40 houses? By his own count, yes. But what he really owns is foresight. Each property tells the story of a man who knew his fists wouldn’t last forever. A man who turned his first million into a sprawling empire!