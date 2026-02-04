“Don’t Cry Now”: Mike Tyson Roped In as 50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over $340 Million Showtime Lawsuit

Rapper 50 Cent is back trolling his former buddy Floyd Mayweather. This time, the hip hop star is targeting Mayweather’s recent lawsuit against his former broadcasting partner, Showtime, and its president at the time, Stephen Espinoza. And ‘Fiddy’ is using heavyweight legend Mike Tyson to do it.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are scheduled to square off for an exhibition fight in March this year in Africa. However, the exact date and venue still haven’t been confirmed. Yet that didn’t stop the rapper from using the fight to humiliate ‘Money.’

50 Cent wants Terence Crawford to beat up Floyd Mayweather

Turning to Instagram earlier today, ‘In da Club’ rapper shared a screenshot of a TMZ Sports article that broke the news of Floyd Mayweather’s lawsuit. “Oh no don’t cry now champ, they beat you out of $[340] million, you dumb a— n—a,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I told you, let me read the contracts now, lace up. You gotta look good fighting Mike. Then maybe we can get Bud to beat your a— for some big money.”

Regarding the lawsuit, ‘Money’ Mayweather is suing Showtime and former executive Stephen Espinoza, alleging aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment. According to the suit, Espinoza improperly distributed funds to Mayweather’s longtime advisor, Al Haymon, instead of paying Mayweather. The retired boxing icon is seeking $340 million, along with punitive damages.

Although Al Haymon is referenced in the filing, the PBC head is not named as a defendant. Still, Mayweather points to his blockbuster bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, arguing that the revenue generated from those events far exceeded what he ultimately received. Mayweather began working with Showtime in 2013 after ending his long-standing partnership with HBO.

His fights against Pacquiao and McGregor shattered multiple pay-per-view and revenue records, many of which remain untouched to this day. Mayweather officially retired from professional boxing in 2017 following his victory over McGregor. Despite his retirement, his relationship with Showtime continued until the network exited the boxing business in 2023. Since then, Showtime has been folded into the Paramount+ app.

Coming back to 50 Cent, this isn’t the first time he has taken shots at the 50-0 star.

‘Fiddy’ didn’t buy Mayweather’s 100+ buildings claim either

Last year, the rapper questioned Mayweather’s credibility over claims ‘Money’ made. After the retired boxing legend claimed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he owns “somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more,” mostly in New York City, 50 Cent took to Instagram to call cap.

During the Fallon appearance, Mayweather admitted, “I don’t know the exact number,” but doubled down, saying he owns “somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more,” with “99%” located in New York City. Sharing a clip from the interview, ‘Fif’ wrote, “Oh my God. All cap detected,” before adding, “Anybody buy 60 buildings in New York would make the news. STUPID!”

The purchase did make the news, but Business Insider claimed that there were no records of such a purchase. Mayweather then proceeded to sue the news outlet. The post was yet another jab in a long-running feud, as 50 Cent frequently mocks Mayweather on Instagram.

It appears that as Floyd Mayweather gets ready for a court battle, rapper 50 Cent is using this as an opportunity to humiliate ‘Money,’ which he has been doing for years. What did you make of Mayweather’s suit?