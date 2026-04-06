“Don’t Sue Me”: Theo Von Confronted by Jake Paul Over Fight Fixing Allegations

Theo Von just folded faster than a lawn chair when Jake Paul confronted him about his past comments. The situation traces back to January 20, when the Paul brothers and Von attended Donald Trump’s inauguration. During the event, Logan Paul was filming, and footage captured Von’s chair breaking. When Logan later shared the clip online, Von accused the brothers of pranking him.

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Logan Paul denied the allegation, even adding that he could break a chair over Von and wouldn’t do it for free. Von fired back with a jab at Logan while also dragging Jake Paul into the mix.

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“Not what I heard,” Von wrote on X. “I don’t work for free either, long dog. At least pay me to take a fall. Ain’t that how y’all operate?”

Notably, Jake Paul is often accused of staging his fights. Most notably against Mike Tyson, following which, ‘The Problem Child’ even started suing people. One example is journalist Piers Morgan, who had made a similar comment about Paul’s fight against Tyson. Fast forward to Sunday, when Jake Paul appeared on Theo Von’s podcast, and the comment resurfaced, bringing the tension back into focus.

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“There needs to be some form of punishment for invalid commentary on anything,” Jake Paul said in the podcast. “And this is why I started suing people.

“I’m going to go delete an old tweet as well as you’re saying this,” Theo Von quickly interjected, remembering his tweet.

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“Oh, yeah, you did say that thing,” Paul remembered. “I was like, f**k you for a second, bro. Yeah, I was actually mad at you, but I was mad at you for saying that… Why, though?

“Because I think it’s exactly what you’re saying,” Von tried to put together an answer, awkwardly. “It was like, well, let me think about it. I don’t know exactly what I said, but it was something like… It was a verbal jab. I’m sorry, man. Don’t sue me, please. And I will take it down.

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“By the way, it’s fine,” Paul tried to normalize the awkward moment. “It’s fine. But why? Like, what was the cause? I look at it, to be honest, as another male who’s insecure about me being successful, trying to take me down.

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“It felt like probably a bandwagon, any type of thing, you know?” Von said. “I’m not using that as an excuse. I’m just saying that was probably part of it… It’s easy for me now in hindsight. It’s easy for me to like, just say something from where I’m sitting, I don’t have to say it to his face. I don’t have to be around him and say it because I wouldn’t. I probably wouldn’t do that unless I felt like it was a joking environment that was like safe.

“So those are probably the things, to be honest with you,” he added. “And I think it would take me longer to really probably sit and like kind of think out what all the small parts were. But those honestly are the things that I’m thinking of off the bat.”

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It’s also worth noting that despite the allegations against Jake Paul’s fights, there’s no proof that he stages any of the fights. And he doesn’t need to. While Mike Tyson was a dangerous fighter, he was that in his prime. Paul fought a 58-year-old Tyson, who gassed out after the first round during their November 2024 fight. Additionally, Paul mostly fights retired MMA fighters, who can’t box, or fighters way out of their prime.

When he entered the ring against an active fighter like Anthony Joshua last November, the reality came to light. Joshua didn’t just beat him—he knocked Paul out and even broke Paul’s jaw in two places. Despite the loss, though, Jake Paul has achieved some level of legitimacy, as Paul’s boxing skills can’t be written off. And such unfair fights aren’t limited to just Paul. Many so-called legitimate fighters also have resumes filled with journeymen.

And since both Von and Paul support Donald Trump, it made sense for the comedian to clear the air with Paul—especially in light of Trump’s recent remarks.

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Donald Trump reveals Jake Paul will run for office

Donald Trump has made a bold prediction about Jake Paul’s future, suggesting the YouTuber-turned-boxer could soon enter politics.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump told the crowd, speaking at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

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The remark quickly sparked speculation about Paul’s next move beyond boxing and content creation. Paul, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, shared the stage and credited the president for shaping his mindset.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage,” Paul said. “We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you.”

“His local podcast is big stuff, and he’s big stuff. This guy has guts,” Trump added.

Despite the endorsement, Paul has not confirmed any plans to run for office.

Even though Jake Paul isn’t exactly loved among fans, ‘The Problem Child’ appears to be making big moves in and outside the ring. Theo Von may have just messed with the wrong guy.