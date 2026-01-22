Donald Trump Branded Modern-Day Don King as Veteran Boxing Promoter Fires Shots After Viral Speech

The President of the US, Donald Trump, recently made headlines with his viral speech marking one year in office—not for the most glamorous reasons, however. Labeled a ‘weird 80-minute ramble’ by the Daily Beast, the president finds himself receiving numerous other non-flattering titles.

Former head of programming for HBO Sports and boxing promoter under independent firm, DiBella Entertainment, Louis DiBella is an extremely politically-vocal figure, recently finding himself in the crossfire for attacking Trump’s administration. Naturally, when Trump’s White House speech went viral, DiBella was sure to cut through with his own criticism.

Lou DiBella tosses digs at Donald Trump’s ‘fictional rambling’

“For many years, Donald Trump and Don King were very close friends. Today’s Trump White House presser, for those who may have borne witness, is remarkably reminiscent of a late vintage 3 hour Don King #boxing presser gone amok. I mean, a complete bulls**t session of misleading, fictional, rambling, PT Barnum-pimped, smoke and mirrors. Absolute verbal diarrhea from the Clown Prince of Wannabe Despots!” DiBella posted on X, quoting Trump’s viral speech.

For those who don’t know, Don King was a boxing promoter known for his involvement in multiple historic boxing bouts, including Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman in Zaire. However, the 94-year-old is also notorious for his endless, chaotic press conferences and bombastic slogans that meant more spectacle than substance.

A look at Trump’s speech that began with non-sequitur personal anecdotes, including his mother’s encouragement of his baseball and vague memories from the 1950s, and DiBella finds the president to be much the same. As someone who knew King personally, being in the same business, DiBella’s accusations go deeper than critiquing someone past their prime.

DiBella believes the president’s speech resembles a verbosity that feels persuasive but collapses under scrutiny. In fact, as many online users pointed out, Trump’s anecdotes had slight discrepancies, including the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, which he noticed on his way to Little League practice. The ward, however, being around 3 miles away from Cunningham Park, makes the claims slightly illogical.

However, it’s truly the PT Barnum comparisons that take his comments up a notch. For a showman thriving in illusions, such a label doesn’t feel the best for a president, underscoring DiBella’s disapproval of Trump. Neither is being branded the modern-day Don King, in the scrutinizing sense, any better, though.

Ironically, Trump might not find as much ridicule in DiBella’s comments, having long shared an amicable relationship with King. DiBella has put even that comfort to rest in another scathing remark: “DK was better at it. And more honest.” However, this is hardly the first time DiBella has traded barbs with the president.

Lou DiBella questions President Trump’s morality

Earlier this year, DiBella put his reputation and company on the line after he spoke up on the recent Greenland controversy. Following White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s statements on the president’s position to remove Greenland as a colony of Denmark, DiBella quickly followed up with his own criticism.

Calling out the president’s efforts, he wrote on X: ‘Is this orange despot whacking up the world with Putin and China? Is our standard to be the leading bully of the world, enriching the US illegally and immorally, because no one’s going to fight us over it???”

Taken together, DiBella’s remarks underscore how Trump’s unscripted, showman-style rhetoric continues to polarize public figures well beyond traditional political circles. Whether seen as performance or leadership, the speech has clearly reignited debate over tone, credibility, and the expectations placed on the presidency.