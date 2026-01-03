Ebanie Bridges Relationship Status: All About the Father of Her Son, Kell Brook

39-year-old Ebanie Bridges once again stole the spotlight at the weigh-ins, stepping onto the scales in pink lingerie—a signature ‘Blonde Bomber’ moment that instantly set the internet buzzing. This will be her first boxing match since her loss to Miyo Yoshida back in December 2023, but that’s not the reason the fight is extra special for the Aussie.

Bridges is set to return to the ring against Alexis Araiza on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez on January 3 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. What makes the bout extra special is the timing: it has been just ten months since the ‘Blonde Bomber’ gave birth to her first child. And one question continues to intrigue fans—who is the father? In short, it’s Kell Brook!

Who is Ebanie Bridges’ partner, Kell Brook?

The former IBF bantamweight champion has been in a relationship with fellow former world champion Kell Brook. The couple has been together for several years, with their relationship becoming public in early 2025. Although Brook and Bridges haven’t tied the knot quite yet, the couple welcomed their first child in February last year.

Bridges gave birth to a baby boy, whom they have named Ezerra Ray Brook. Brook remains heavily involved in the child’s life, including supporting Bridges’ boxing career. Brook, also a 39-year-old from Sheffield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, retired from his boxing career in 2022 after a sixth-round knockout win over Amir Khan in February that year.

He has also shared the ring with the likes of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., Gennadiy Golovkin, and Shawn Porter, among others. His professional record stands 40-3 (28 KOs). At the height of his career, Brook held the IBF welterweight title, which he defended three times before losing it to Spence Jr.

Coming back to Brook’s son, this isn’t his first child.

What happened to Brook’s previous marriage?

Kell Brook’s previous marriage came to an end shortly after he walked away from professional boxing. The former IBF welterweight champion split from his wife, Lindsey Myers, following his retirement in May 2022, bringing to a close a long-term relationship that spanned much of his boxing career. Myers largely stayed out of the public spotlight during their marriage, choosing a private life despite Brook’s fame.

The couple shares three daughters—Nevaeh, born in 2012, Estelle in 2015, and their youngest, Vienna, who is believed to have recently turned three. Brook and Myers endured significant challenges together, including a terrifying incident in 2014 when Brook was stabbed multiple times during a holiday in Tenerife while Lindsey was pregnant with Estelle.

While the exact timing of their separation remains unclear, boxer Ebanie Bridges later claimed the split had happened over a year before 2022. Since then, Brook has moved on, starting a new chapter in his personal life.

That being said, Ebanie Bridges isn’t just stepping into the ring to represent women’s boxing—she’s also fighting to show that motherhood doesn’t diminish a fighter’s ability. Do you think she’ll rise to the occasion and get the victory?