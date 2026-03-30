Eddie Hall’s Weight Reveal for Tommy Fury Fight Sparks ‘Absolute Joke’ Reactions

Tommy Fury might be a legit boxer, but he doesn’t act like one. Naturally, it’s not a surprise that fans have branded his bout against former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall an “absolute joke.” The pair is set to collide in a Misfits Boxing fight on June 13 in Manchester, as the half-brother of former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plots his return to the sport.

Fury hasn’t fought since a decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in May last year, improving to 11-0. But unlike the Hanjalic fight, Hall and ‘TNT’ will have an egregious weight difference. While Fury weighed 208 pounds in his last fight, Hall, who was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2017, has previously weighed 433 lbs. Luckily for Fury, Hall doesn’t weigh that much right now.

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“157kg / 345lbs,” Hall revealed on Instagram. “Strong, Fit, Fast & Determined! Fight camp has officially begun.”

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The former World’s Strongest Man also revealed his diet ahead of the fight, claiming to have been eating steak and eggs three times a day, every day. That’s in addition to fermented food. Meanwhile, his fight camp includes fighting, swimming, sauna, stretching, hot and cold baths, red light treatment, and physiotherapy.

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Eddie Hall also revealed a list of supplements, which included “Creatine, Whey, Hydro, Big joint, Big Z, Big D, Omegas, EAAS, Ashwaganda & Biltong.” Considering Eddie Hall has never fought a boxer before, he will need every bit of help he can get to stand a chance of winning.

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Hall previously appeared in a boxing match against fellow strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson of Iceland in 2022 and lost the fight. Besides that, he fought Mariusz Pudzianowski of Poland, another strongman, in an MMA fight in 2025, which he won. Despite his lack of experience, he boldly asked his fans for a prediction for the upcoming fight.

And guess what, the fans have responded.

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Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall was thoroughly mocked

The sheer absurdity of the fight forced fans to poke fun at the idea. “Absolute joke of [a] fight 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one user commented. However, neither Fury nor Hall is a stranger to such fights. Fury previously fought KSI and Jake Paul, two influencer boxers. And when he won against Jake Paul after getting dropped in the eighth round, Fury celebrated like he won a title.

Another user sarcastically mocked the fight. The user posted: “Your bank accounts are the winners.” This clearly suggests that the fan views the bout as nothing more than a gimmick.

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Meanwhile, a fan was confused about what weight they would fight in. “What [is] the maximum weight u can be for this fight?” the user asked. There are no weight stipulations for the fight. The bout is happening at heavyweight, and there’s no maximum weight in the division.

Someone else felt the rivalry between Fury and Hall was manufactured for the bout. “You’re just sparring a mate, what’s the point?” the user commented. It’s worth noting that Hall and Fury were on friendly terms before Hall called out Fury for an MMA fight, which started a rivalry resulting in the fight.

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While no one seemed to be a fan of the fight, this user shared some advice with Hall to win the bout. The user wrote: “Work on that cardio, big man. You know the plan for him is [that] he is gonna move to tire you out.” The fight will likely turn into a marathon, given how scared Tommy Fury is about losing his undefeated status.

Regardless of whether people like it or not, influencer/celebrity boxing has carved out its own niche. And it’s not going anywhere, at least, it’s bringing more eyes to the sport at a time when boxing as a sport is in the ICU. What do you make of the fight?