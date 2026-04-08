Eddie Hall Thankful as Special Rule Works in His Favor for Tommy Fury Fight

The massive weight difference between Eddie Hall and Tommy Fury wasn’t enough of an advantage. Now, the former World’s Strongest Man has yet another leg up over Fury, as he revealed a special rule incorporated in their fight. In a shocking announcement last month, it was revealed that Hall and Fury will collide in a boxing match on June 13 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Why shocking?

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Well, because the pair appeared to be friends before the fight announcement. And you can’t ignore the elephant in the room—the massive weight difference. Hall previously revealed that there’s no weight limit in the bout, allowing him to come in at his natural weight, which he expects to be around 345 pounds. Meanwhile, Fury loiters around 210 pounds. And now, Hall has revealed the number of rounds in the fight.

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“Well, it’s a six-round fight, six two-minute rounds, which I’m very thankful for,” Hall told talkSport when asked whether he can survive in later rounds during the fight. “Because I’ve done the six three [minute round fights] in a professional scenario, and that is hard work. Six twos, I know I can do that, you know, and I’m fit enough to do six threes, six twos is going to be a much easier session for me, put it that way.”

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It’s worth noting that women’s boxing traditionally features two-minute rounds. However, Amanda Serrano has been a vocal advocate for extending them to three minutes. Many female boxers have since fought in three-minute rounds. That said, the Hall vs. Fury bout has been classified as a crossover boxing match, which has allowed organizers to modify the round structure.

Along with the adjusted number of rounds, it has also been confirmed that both fighters will compete wearing 12-ounce gloves. This setup clearly shapes the likely game plans. Eddie Hall will be aiming to capitalize early, using his power to secure a knockout before fatigue becomes a factor. On the other hand, Tommy Fury, with his superior ring experience, is expected to stretch the fight, control the pace, and wear Hall down over time.

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Despite the apparent disadvantages, the younger half-brother of former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury remains unfazed by the threat of being overwhelmed in the ring.

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Tommy Fury is confident Eddie Hall can’t knock him out

The pair faced off on Tuesday for their June 13 fight, and the weight difference, approximately 134 pounds, give or take, was alarmingly obvious. With Hall’s enormous size, many expect power to be a decisive factor—but Fury sees things differently.

“Eddie’s got muscles all over his body, but you can’t put muscles on chins,” Fury said. “And that’s what I’m about to expose.

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The unbeaten 26-year-old believes skill, not size, will determine the outcome. Fury emphasized that boxing regularly features larger opponents, but technique remains king.

“We’ve got good big men in the ring all the time. But what’s different is that muscles can’t hit the chin, and I’m looking to find that chin. I’m going to show Eddie on June 13 that size does not matter.”

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Interestingly, the pair have previously trained together, and videos on social media showed as much. However, the rift emerged after a heated dispute took place between Hall and Tommy’s father, John Fury. Hall was seeking a fight with Tyson Fury, which insulted John and the family.

This led John to offer Tommy as a sacrificial opponent to defend the family name, resulting in a bout.

Now that the fight is happening, it appears Tommy Fury has handed all the advantages to Eddie Hall. A win in such circumstances will boost Fury’s profile. But what happens if Hall manages to do the unthinkable?