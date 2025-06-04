Eddie Hearn Delivers Blunt KO Verdict for Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“Chavez Jr went the distance with Canelo. Right? In Canelo’s prime. And so imagine if Jake Paul knocks out Chavez Jr, then what?” It’s a fair question by Oscar De La Hoya, and one that’s got more than a few fight fans worried. With just 24 days to go until Jake Paul faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim, the matchup is drawing more curiosity than confidence. Jake Paul, now a savvy operator in the boxing world, knows exactly how to pick his opponents. After all, he’s already added Mike Tyson’s name to his résumé. But that hasn’t stopped The Problem Child from marketing himself as a serious contender, edging closer to the world title conversation.

And while Jake Paul has been name-dropping big targets like Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, KSI, Badou Jack, Ryan Garcia, and even a rematch with Tommy Fury, it all comes down to what happens on June 28th. That fight against Chavez Jr. is the gateway to whatever comes next. The problem? Chavez Jr.’s training clips haven’t exactly inspired confidence. Yes, he’s in camp and clearly putting in the work, but fans are questioning whether the 39-year-old still has the fire. Meanwhile, Jake Paul initially looked locked in, too, until he released a video that’s left everyone scratching their heads.

Just days ago, Jake Paul dropped a bizarre training video on Instagram titled, “A Day in My Life While Training for Chavez Jr. on June 28.” Dressed in a fat suit, the 28-year-old appeared bloated, sluggish, and engaged in a series of over-the-top antics that left fans both laughing and scratching their heads. Clearly meant as a satirical swipe at his next opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the video blurred the line between mockery and mind games. And while fans debated whether it was comedy or calculated trolling, Eddie Hearn wasn’t surprised. In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, the Matchroom boss weighed in on the matchup and Paul’s antics. “It’s interesting, you know,” Hearn said. “I think it’s good matchmaking from Jake Paul and the team.”

To back his take, Eddie Hearn didn’t mince words. “Chavez, of course, once upon a time, many years ago, was a good fighter,” he said. “He’s just had a wild life, a wild ride, and you’ve just seen him deteriorate over the years.” That’s the tough truth many boxing fans already suspect. Still, Hearn acknowledged that there’s buzz around Chavez Jr. being more focused this time around, with talk of him having “his head in the right place” and taking this camp seriously. But can a few weeks of solid training erase years of inconsistency and decline? “The answer is no,” Hearn stated flatly.

But here’s the twist. According to Hearn, Chavez Jr. doesn’t “need” to be world-class to beat Jake Paul. That’s what makes this fight so intriguing. Moreover, the 39-year-old was at one point a world-class fighter, Hearn pointed out. But now, “Does he have to be a world-class fighter to beat Jake Paul? Not necessarily.” That’s why, in his eyes, the matchmaking is spot on. “I think it’s good matchmaking from Jake Paul cuz I think he will win,” Hearn added. “And I actually think he’ll stop him as well.” His reasoning? Chavez’s history of mentally checking out when things aren’t going his way. “We saw it many years ago even against Daniel Jacobs,” reminded fans, pointing to past examples where Chavez faded when under pressure.

Another factor is the size difference. “Don’t forget Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. was a middleweight, then he was a super middleweight, then he kind of flirted at light heavyweight,” Hearn said. “Now really, he’s up against a cruiserweight.” That’s a lot of ground to make up, physically and psychologically.

And while Eddie Hearn confidently predicts a late stoppage win for Jake Paul, Oscar De La Hoya’s stance has noticeably shifted. Once assured of Paul’s chances, the Golden Boy has grown more cautious in his outlook.

Jake Paul’s opponent is fighting for redemption

Oscar De La Hoya is no stranger to redemption stories. And if you ask him, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. might just be writing one of his own. Ahead of Chavez Jr.’s highly anticipated bout against Jake Paul, De La Hoya opened up about what he’s seen behind the scenes. This isn’t just another headline-grabbing fight, he suggested. For Chavez Jr., this is deeply personal. The son of Mexican boxing royalty and a former WBC middleweight champion in his own right, Chavez Jr. has spent years wrestling with the weight of legacy, addiction, and unmet expectations. But now, at 39, he might be walking into the ring with more clarity than ever.

In a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, De La Hoya didn’t sugarcoat the past, but he did shed light on a different side of Chavez Jr. “I can see redemption, you know, because he’s had a tough life,” he said. “Being the son of the father and then the expectations, the pressure, he got involved with drugs and this and that… he seems like he’s doing better and he’s doing good, and I’ve seen him train lately.” De La Hoya knows how brutal public scrutiny can be, and he seemed genuinely impressed with Chavez Jr.’s recent discipline and motivation.

Now, with the clock ticking toward the June 28th showdown, the big question is: can Chavez Jr. actually pull this off? Jake Paul may be younger, bigger, and coming off a flashy win over Mike Tyson, but Chavez Jr. has the pedigree, and if his head and heart are finally aligned, he could be more dangerous than people expect. So what’s it going to be? A Jake Paul highlight reel? Or the comeback of a fighter who’s finally ready to live up to the name he carries?