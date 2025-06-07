Eddie Hearn & Frank Warren Join Boxing World to Mourn British Great James Cook’s Passing

On June 7, 2025, the boxing world lost one of its unsung heroes as British icon James Cook MBE heartbreakingly passed away after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His profound loss reverberates beyond Clapton’s streets, where he transformed countless lives mentoring youth at Hackney’s Pedro Youth Club, impacting the entire British boxing community.

The veteran boxer turned trainer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He fought valiantly till the very end, but sadly, that fight is over now. As the boxing community grapples with the loss of this legend, Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, and Dillian Whyte have shared heartfelt tributes.

Eddie Hearn shared Ring Magazine’s tribute to the British boxing legend on his Instagram story, writing, “REST IN PEACE A WONDERFUL MAN AND ONE OF THE MOST SELFLESS YOU COULD EVER FIND🙏,” a testament to Cook’s extraordinary character.

Frank Warren also paid tribute to the Jamaican-born puncher, sharing a black-and-white photo of Cook on social media. The Queensberry promoter captioned it, “Incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of James Cook MBE. A true gentleman of our sport who achieved incredible things inside and outside of the ring. The work he has done for youths in East London will live on forever and he will be hugely missed. Our condolences to his family and loved ones for their sad loss RIP.” His boundless compassion and legacy will forever shine in our hearts.

The heartbreaking loss completely shattered former British champion Dillian Whyte. The heavyweight boxer took to his Instagram story to mourn the loss of his friend and mentor. He wrote, “R.I.P to the legend bad man james always love and respect thanks for your help and advice over the years💔.”

It is not just Dillian Whyte, who sought help from James Cook in times of need. The veteran boxer devoted his post-ring life to mentoring youth, transforming and uplifting an entire community.

James Cook: The savior of Clapton Street

After officially retiring from the sport in 1994, Cook devoted his entire life to community services. His achievements inside the ring were remarkable. However, his greatest triumph lies outside of it as he dedicated himself to mentoring young people at Hackney’s Pedro Youth Club.

Before Cook, the youth club was on the verge of closing down. Furthermore, the area, Clapton Road, was once notoriously known as “Murder Mile” due to gang violence, poverty, and drug abuse. So, operating a youth center there was nearly impossible. However, James Cook does not know when to give up.

The boxer-turned-trainer used his own savings and connections to renovate the club. Following that, he slowly and steadily instilled a sense of purpose and discipline amongst the young kids of the area. And in no time, he made that crime-filled street a sanctuary for young kids. There was still crime. However, the young kids now had a place that they could call home and feel safe.

In 2007, for his tireless efforts, James Cook earned the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) title. James Cook saved lives, uplifted an entire community, and made the world a better place for kids who had nowhere to go. The void left by his demise may never be filled, but his legacy can inspire us to contribute to a better, more welcoming world. Let’s honor him by carrying forward his spirit of compassion and change.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all the young lives he helped in East London. RIP Champ. Rest Easy!