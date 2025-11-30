Eddie Hearn Issues Crucial Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez Update Amid Stagnant Fight Talks

Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez have been locked in talks for a much-anticipated showdown, but updates on the fight have been scarce since it first grabbed headlines. Fresh off his dominant unanimous-decision win over William Zepeda in July, Stevenson pushed hard for a clash with the WBO super lightweight champion—this time at Lopez’s weight class.

For weeks, the two traded barbs and bold promises across social media, eventually agreeing in principle to meet sometime next year. But after that initial momentum, everything went quiet, and the matchup seemed to stall. Now, however, Stevenson’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, has stepped in with a new update on where the fight stands.

Eddie Hearn reveals who will promote Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez

Boxing Scene caught up with Eddie Hearn in Birmingham, England, where a reporter pressed him for clarity on the Stevenson–Lopez fight. “Hopefully, some news very, very soon,” Hearn said, doing his best to stay tight-lipped about the matchup. While the fight does seem to be in motion, with both men deep in training, the venue and date are still unknown.

When the reporter asked whether he and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh would be promoting the event, Hearn confirmed during the interview, “Yes.” Notably, Stevenson’s most recent fight was also promoted by Hearn in partnership with Turki Alalshikh. Stevenson signed with the British promoter in August 2024 after his Top Rank deal expired.

The Zepeda bout was expected to complete their two-fight deal, but with Hearn now promoting the Lopez matchup, it appears their partnership has been extended. Hearn previously told Boxing Scene that he hoped to continue working with Stevenson. Initially, Hearn wanted to secure a Stevenson vs. Gervonta Davis showdown.

That fight, of course, never materialized, as Teofimo Lopez emerged as the frontrunner instead. Meanwhile, the specifics of Stevenson’s updated contract remain under wraps. Amid the uncertainty, Stevenson has issued an update of his own on social media regarding his fight with Lopez.

Shakur Stevenson skipped Thanksgiving

While the rest of the United States was celebrating Thanksgiving, Shakur Stevenson had other plans. With his super lightweight debut against Teofimo Lopez fast approaching, he chose to skip the festivities entirely and stay locked in on training. A few days ago, Stevenson turned to X to give fans a glimpse of his mindset. “No thanksgiving this year for me,” he wrote on X.

“Dude said he gone make me quit on the stool or knock me out.. WE WORKING TODAY F—K THAT.” Stevenson began his professional journey at featherweight and has since climbed through the lightweight ranks, capturing titles in every division he’s touched. Now, the showdown with Lopez marks his move into a fourth weight class. And yet another championship opportunity.

Having said that, it appears the Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez fight is still on the right path. However, only time will tell when and where the fight will land. Who do you think will win the fight?