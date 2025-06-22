Eddie Hearn Provides Concerning Update on Anthony Joshua’s Comeback

Anthony Joshua appears to be running out of viable options. The 35-year-old is still recovering from an elbow surgery he underwent a few months ago following last year’s crushing loss to Daniel Dubois. Since then, speculation around his next move has intensified, with names like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder floated as potential opponents.

While Fury has consistently denied any plans of reversing his retirement, a long-awaited clash with Wilder remains on the table. However, according to AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, even that matchup is far from certain. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the British promoter cast doubt on the former unified heavyweight champion’s next fight, suggesting the heavyweight’s future is uncertain at the moment.

“Honestly, Nowhere. Like, I mean, training camp not ready to start but close,” Hearn told reporters when asked about Joshua’s next step. “We had a conversation the other day, and I said to him ‘You need to let me know when you’d be ready by.’ And that was end of October, but happy to fight in November or December.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hearn went as far as to reiterate that Joshua is expected to fight only once this year—and when asked who the opponent might be, he candidly admitted, “I have absolutely no idea.” While names like Dillian Whyte and Jared Anderson were previously in the mix, Whyte has since accepted a bout against rising prospect Moses Itauma on August 16th. As for Anderson, there have been no recent developments.

AD

via Imago FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 / 24.08.2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Der ehemalige Weltmeister im Schwergewicht Anthony Joshua GBR *** FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 24 08 2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , in the picture The former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua GBR nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Hearn previously also hinted that they’re keeping a close eye on the upcoming July 19th clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, both of whom hold victories over Joshua. For now, it seems only time will reveal who Joshua will face in his much-anticipated return. Despite the uncertainty, Hearn believes 2026 will be Joshua’s final year in boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddie Hearn is still hoping for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Despite years of delays and missed opportunities, Eddie Hearn remains determined to deliver the long-anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury showdown. Following Fury’s retirement after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua’s knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois, the prospect of the two Brits meeting in the ring seems more urgent than ever.

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED AT HOME WITH THE FURYS, Tyson Fury, Season 1, ep. 108, aired Aug. 16, 2023. photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

“If we don’t make the Tyson Fury fight, it would be a big shame,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “For me, the Tyson Fury fight has to happen. I think there’s no excuse now why that shouldn’t happen.” Hearn emphasized the cultural impact of the matchup, saying, “To see those two in the opposite corner would be an iconic moment for not just British boxing, but British sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Joshua is targeting a return by late 2025, Hearn hinted at a final run. “2026 could be his last year in the sport… one little last roll to this incredible career.”

That said, it appears that even though Eddie Hearn plans for Anthony Joshua to fight once this year, they haven’t concluded who that fight would be against. Wilder remains an option, but Heans seems adamant about an all-British fight between Joshua and Fury. Who do you think Joshua will fight next?