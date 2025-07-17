Eddie Hearn Reveals Inside Details as Edgar Berlanga’s Team Over Hamzah Sheeraz Hand-Wrap Controversy

When your guard drops in the ring, the cop-outs pile up outside. And something similar is happening with Edgar Berlanga after his brutal loss to Hamzah Sheeraz on July 12. Many thought that after a 5th round KO win, Sheeraz had definitively closed ‘The Chosen One’s’ chapter and could plan big for the future.

However, in an unexpected twist, a few hours ago, Berlanga’s wife, Genesis Calderon, came forward with striking allegations. Calderon believes that after the fight, for inspection, only Sheeraz’s right-hand wrap was removed. “But it was the left hand that dropped my husband. Why wasn’t that wrap taken off immediately?” she said, suggesting that Britton’s left hand might contain “resin or epoxy,” questioning NYSAC’s inspection process.

And while Hamzah Sheeraz hasn’t responded to the allegations, it is Eddie Hearn who came to the Slough native’s defense. In a recent interview with IFL TV, the Matchroom honcho dismissed Calderon’s statement, hailing NYSAC’s ethics and work culture. “The New York State Athletic Commission are unquestionably the strictest commission you could ever work with,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hearn is glad that Edgar Berlanga hasn’t bought into the allegations yet. But as far as the allegations go, “It’s just ridiculous,” he declared, explaining the whole inspection process for hand wraps. “The hand wraps, there’s an inspector does not leave your site. When the hands are wrapped there’s a member of the other team there, right? The gauze is on, the tape’s on. What does he think all of a sudden, what? They disappear to the toilets and played with the hand wraps?” he explained with disbelief on his face.

AD

Reflecting on Calderon’s left-hand wrap accusations, “Of course, he took his hand wraps off after the fight and they would’ve gone to the local commision. But when you knock someone out and there’s a camera in your face, yes, you still got the wraps on,” he said, urging Edgar Berlanga and his team to “give Hamzah Sheeraz his props,” rather than excuses to justify the loss.

Calderon’s comment is worrying, but Eddie Hearn can take solace in how nice Hamzah Sheeraz and Edgar Berlanga were after their fight. After the fight, both competitors talked about it in a meaningful way and gave each other unexpected accolades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamzah Sheeraz hails Edgar Berlanga’s antics

During his post-fight interview with BoxNation, Britain’s rising star hailed ‘The Chosen One’s’ fight promotion skills. “He(Berlanga) sold the fight brilliantly. Brilliantly. And I didn’t have to do anything. I didn’t have to do anything. And I think he kind of had to do that because I was coming into his backyard,” he said, thanking the Nuyorican boxer for making this fight a spectacle.

The Slough native faced relentless booing from the crowd, which initially shocked him. Rather than succumbing to the pressure, the 26-year-old harnessed their hostility as fuel to drive his performance. “When Michael Buffer announced his name in the ring and I heard the roar, and then when he announced my name and I heard the boos, I was like, all right, let’s go in a hostile environment. But, you know, I don’t mind that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Edgar Berlanga displayed a more humble side in the post-match press conference, which was another surprise. The 26-year-old knew he had to go back to the drawing board and promised to start over from the bottom and work his way up to a title opportunity again.

Well, we know that Edgar Berlanga is talented enough to find his way again. And for Hamzah Sheeraz, let’s hope the allegations are false, because that Canelo Alvarez clash is waiting. However, nonetheless, for fans, it will be an exciting few months. Do you think there is any legitimacy to these allegations?