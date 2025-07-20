Eddie Hearn Reveals Joshua’s Private Message After Oleksandr Usyk’s Dubois Beatdown

On a chilly evening at Wembley, the heavyweight division turned into a battleground of chaos, redemption, and the kind of drama that only Oleksandr Usyk can deliver. The Ukrainian powerhouse, already holding the undisputed title, delivered another jaw-dropping performance by taking apart Daniel Dubois—knocking the Brit down twice in the fifth round before finishing him off with a decisive stoppage. The buzz from that victory didn’t just bounce around the Wembley arena; it shot straight into Anthony Joshua’s inbox.

The story here goes way beyond just one bout for those who aren’t in the know. Just under a year back, Dubois made waves by taking down Joshua in that same arena, in the exact round that Usyk later decided to dismantle him. The former unified heavyweight champ is still feeling the sting of that September setback, and it’s a tough break that just won’t let up. He hasn’t stepped back into the ring since then. As Joshua gears up for a comeback later this year, Usyk’s impressive dismantling of Dubois has fans buzzing: what’s going through AJ’s mind, seeing the guy who took him down get schooled by the same foe who’s twice kept him from the top?

Promoter Eddie Hearn, ever the mouthpiece for his prized client, didn’t leave us guessing for long. Speaking to The Stomping Ground after the fight, the Matchroom chief was unequivocal about Usyk’s standing in the sport, proclaiming, “There is absolutely no question in my mind who is the pound-for-pound number one in the sport. Oleksandr Usyk has beaten Dubois twice, AJ twice, Tyson Fury twice—it’s unbelievable.” Yet it was his revelation of a private exchange with Joshua that really stirred the pot. Hearn recounted, “I just texted him and said, ‘Number one, Usyk’s unbelievable. And number two, we really should have beaten Dubois.’ And he goes, ‘I know.’”

In the same interview, after sharing Joshua’s brief reaction to Usyk’s win, Eddie Hearn confirmed talks for a potential Joshua vs. Jake Paul clash.

Joshua edges closer to Jake Paul showdown as Hearn opens talks

Eddie Hearn, never one to let blockbuster numbers pass him by, confirmed he has lined up discussions with Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, to turn the fantasy into reality. “It sounds like Anthony Joshua is going to fight Jake Paul,” Hearn revealed. “If he is true to his word, if he really wants the fight… the fight will happen.” The Matchroom chief also cautioned Paul about the magnitude of what he’s asking for, stressing, “This ain’t a game, this ain’t a YouTube video, this isn’t numbers or algorithms, this is physically dangerous. But if you want to do it, we’ll do it.”

Paul’s ambition hasn’t been subtle. After witnessing Oleksandr Usyk dismantle Daniel Dubois ringside, the social media sensation faced off with the undefeated Ukrainian before boldly declaring his intentions. Speaking to talkSPORT, he vowed, “It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. I want it to happen here (Wembley). All the odds stacked against me. I believe that I will beat him and shock the world and create one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.”

The buzz around this potential showdown has caught the eye of heavyweight legends, with Tyson Fury even throwing down a cheeky £1 million wager on Paul. Whether it turns into the wildest showdown in the ring or just another flashy tease, one thing’s for sure: all eyes are back on Joshua, and his return match could feature an opponent that would surprise even the most die-hard fans.